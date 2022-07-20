Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to Use RGF’s AirMation® for Wildfire Rescue Stations’ Air Quality
EINPresswire.com/ -- Port of Palm Beach, FL (July 20, 2022) RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leading manufacturer of air purification and filtration devices, in partnership with Air Technology Solutions Canada, is proud to announce Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), located in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada, to use RGF’s AirMation® to improve indoor air quality inside their public wildfire shelters.
The AirMation® industrial air filtration system reduces harmful airborne pollutants through high capacity, multi-stage progressive filtration, delivering a continuous supply of clean air. With assistance from Air Technology Solutions, this Canadian public safety agency tested and approved AirMation® before a complete rollout to their wildfire shelters in preparation for wildfire season. The solution will reduce the need for evacuation by creating local refuge centers using AirMation® technology to clean the air within community centers. Creating these local refuges provides significant savings to the province.
RGF’s AirMation® air filtration system removes smoke and lung-damaging dust while controlling the buildup of carbon monoxide (CO). Independent testing has shown that AirMation® cleans the air to containment levels far below OSHA and NIOSH standards. Other applications for the RGF® AirMation® include fire and ambulance stations, municipal garages, and manufacturing facilities.
The American West continues to be devastated by wildfires. According to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), around 60,000 wildfires burn 8 million acres in the United States each year. And with the peak season upon us, it is ideal for counties and states to have air filtration and air purification products in their community shelters.
According to Tony Julian, RGF’s Vice President of Business Development, “RGF’s air filtration and air purification products provide an excellent solution for any wildfire application. Air filtration is an important addition to any home, business, or public facility that can be impacted by smoke during wildfire season.”
Randall Weber, CEO of Air Technology Solutions, says, “The solution provides a safe place within the community for residents’ health and safety while reducing the emotional stress of evacuation and being away from their home and family members. This gives the community peace of mind.”
About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.
RGF® manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 37+ year history of providing effective solutions that improve air, water, and food quality without the use of chemicals. RGF® is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF® Headquarters span 10 acres, with 200,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, and office facilities. RGF®’s Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for backup production and lamp production. RGF® continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market.
About Air Technology Solutions
Air Technology Solutions combines expertise in the air quality services industry with state-of-the-art equipment to provide innovative, engineered air quality solutions for each of its clients regardless of the environment. Among our products, AirMation® is the #1 vehicle exhaust and airborne particulate removal system. It is a standalone, ceiling suspended air filtration system with widespread application in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). http://www.airmation.ca/
*For more information, please contact Tony Julian, VP of Business Development, via email: tjulian@rgf.com
