Dr. Erick Dubuque Joins the Autism Commission on Quality as the Nonprofit’s First Director
Dr. Dubuque offers Experience, Leadership and Passion to Help Promote Quality-Based ABA Services Supporting Individuals with Autism
We are excited to have Dr. Dubuque overseeing the development of the new accreditation program for organizations providing applied behavior analysis services (ABA) to individuals with autism,”LOUISVILLE, KY, US, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) announces today the appointment of Erick Dubuque, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA as the nonprofit accreditation organization’s first Director. Dr. Dubuque was originally hired by the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) in 2021 to lead the establishment of ACQ, which launched in May.
— Lorri Unumb, CEO, Council of Autism Service Providers
“We are excited to have Dr. Dubuque overseeing the development of the new accreditation program for organizations providing applied behavior analysis services (ABA) to individuals with autism,” comments Lorri Unumb, CEO, Council of Autism Service Providers. “He brings to the table direct experience with the provision of ABA services and has the skill sets needed to generate meaningful discussion that help standardize key workflows. He will be great at helping to identify and implement quality and performance benchmarks for ABA providers through the new accreditation program.”
“It has been an honor to work alongside the Standards Committee to develop the Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide over the past year,” notes Dr. Dubuque. “I am thrilled with the opportunity to head up ACQ and look forward to collaborating with the community and my colleagues to improve the quality, outcomes, and effectiveness of ABA services for individuals and families impacted by autism.” Dr. Dubuque is a former assistant professor with over a decade of experience coordinating three graduate training programs in applied behavior analysis domestically and internationally. His professional, clinical, voluntary, and scholarly activities have centered around quality control in the training, supervision, and application of behavior analysis. As an accreditation administrator, expert witness, licensure board chair, and consultant, Dr. Dubuque has shaped legislation, regulations, and policies designed to protect the public and increase access to effective and ethical applied behavior analysis services for individuals with autism.
“We are very pleased to have Dr. Dubuque lead the launch of the ACQ. He is the right person at the right time to help ensure ACQ meets its mission to improve access to quality care,” adds Jane Howard, CEO of Therapeutic Pathways and CASP Board Member. “Clearly, Dr. Dubuque is well qualified by his training, experiences, and abilities. But the decision to hire Dr. Dubuque to lead ACQ goes beyond these qualifications. The choice also reflects Dr. Dubuque’s longstanding commitment to the importance of organizational transparency and ethics in the delivery of that care.”
If interested in learning more about the Autism Commission on Quality, contact ACQ at info@autismcommission.org or call (502) 230-9020. For more information about ACQ’s new Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Accreditation Program, visit https://autismcommission.org.
About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) (www.autismcommission.org)
The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.
