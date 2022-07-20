Alliance Disposal, The Carbon Neutral Waste & Recycling Technology Company, Plants Over 10,000 Trees
Alliance Disposal, the sustainable waste & recycling technology company, announced that they have planted over 10,000 trees in recovering forests.JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Disposal, the sustainable waste & recycling technology company, announced that they have planted over 10,000 trees in recovering forests through their partnership with One Tree Planted.
"With the right people, any company can make an extraordinary impact in this world, and Alliance Disposal was born to do just that. My team and I have been committed to the global fight against climate change since day one. We’re extremely proud to say we’ve planted over 10,000 trees and that it's just the beginning. Our mission it to make the world a cleaner place, and we are facing that challenge head-on.” said Alliance Disposal’s CEO, Joseph DiNardi-Mack
In working with One Tree Planted, the company is making lasting changes in the way the waste management industry considers their environmental impact. By planting a tree for every dumpster rental made through Alliance Disposal, they are offsetting the carbon emissions from their operations, making the company entirely carbon neutral. According to the One Tree Planted website, a young tree can absorb up to 22 pounds of carbon in the atmosphere each year.
"When we work with Alliance Disposal, not only do we have a reliable partner in operations, but we also have the comfort of knowing each order contributes to the wellness of our planet." said Daniel Cutrone, Owner of Cutrone Waste, one of Alliance Disposal’s partnered haulers.
Additionally, Alliance Disposal recognizes the role trees play in keeping our water supply safe, clean and plentiful: over their lifetime, trees help generate and clean more water than it takes to establish them. That is why the tree planting efforts of Alliance Disposal are currently focused in the western United States, to help restore the environment of areas affected by forest fires and drought.
The trees planted help preserve water by slowing rain as it falls to the ground, collecting and filtering it before releasing it into streams and rivers. They prevent soil from eroding into waterways, protecting water quality, and avoiding storm water runoff and flood damage. Finally, they allow for clouds to form and rain to fall by sending water up from the ground and back into the atmosphere.
About Alliance Disposal: Alliance Disposal is a technology company that provides modern and lasting solutions to revolutionize the outdated waste management industry. Founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ, and backed by four generations of waste & recycling experience, Alliance Disposal is working toward their vision of achieving Zero Waste in the industry by diverting trash from landfills, and planting trees for every order placed. Using proprietary technology, Alliance Disposal leverages their network of partnered haulers to provide users with efficient and sustainable waste & recycling services at the click of a button. Their friendly, US-based customer assists a range of clients, from homeowners to contractors and large corporations. Alliance Disposal closed its first round of funding in May 2022.
About One Tree Planted: One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
Marie Wickham
Wayste Inc
+1 2012082351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other