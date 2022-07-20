Submit Release
Rhonda Blanford-Green Joins rSchoolToday as DIEO Executive

rSchoolToday Announces Rhonda Blanford-Green as Executive Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Educational Opportunities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To further the company’s commitment to supporting administrators, rSchoolToday, makers of the most-adopted Scheduling and Publishing platform for athletics & activities, has hired Rhonda Blanford-Green as Executive Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Educational Opportunities.

In its process, rSchoolToday has been intentional about bringing on a DIEO leader that aligns with its mission, core values, and has the experience, passion and commitment to lead service-driven outreach and national relationships.

“Organizational leaders, CEOs, and Executive Directors understand the importance of underrepresented voices at the table when elevating their overall performance,” said Rhonda Blanford-Green. “I’m excited to contribute to the strategic growth, established reputation, and organizational vision of rSchoolToday and its members.”

Rhonda Blanford-Green has a 30 year history of serving in the DIEO field at the middle school, high school, collegiate and business levels. She served as a member and chair of the National Federation of High School (NFHS) Citizenship and Equity Committee, chaired the inaugural NFHS Middle School Committee, and has served on diverse Women in Leadership, Title IX, Unified Sports, Gender Inclusivity, Policy Development Boards and Speaking Panels.

Her collaborative approach to awareness and outreach has made her a highly regarded thought leader, advocate, and facilitator amongst the nation’s top education and business organizations. Her current position as the President of the USA Cheer Board of Directors will also be instrumental in her advocacy work with rSchoolToday.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Rhonda to the rSchool Team. Having previously worked together and seeing firsthand her commitment to this cause, we are honored that she chose rSchooltoday to provide her a national platform to continue this important work,” said Ray Dretske, President, and Co-Founder.

For more information on rSchoolToday, visit http://rschooltoday.com

