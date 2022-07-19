Video Conferencing Market Size is projected to reach at a CAGR of 15.45% during the Forecast Period: Straits Research

The global video conferencing market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% during the forecast period 2021–2030. America as a region has been a major contributor to the global video conferencing industry because it is very adaptable and inclusive in nature.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Video Conferencing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Caribbean, and the Middle East & Africa. Owing to the rapid adoption of new technologies, America dominates the global video conferencing market. It solely covers 34.7% of the global market share and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.72%.

The video conferencing technology helps the user make video and audio calls, share the files and data, conduct meetings with multiple people at a time, etc. The video conferencing technology transmits the video and audio signals and thus helps people connect in real-time. The global video conferencing market is segmented based on components, type, deployment, application, and region.





Key Highlights

The hardware component segment holds 43.57% of the global market share, owing to benefits including reducing business travel costs.

holds 43.57% of the global market share, owing to benefits including reducing business travel costs. Due to its adaptability , the telepresence type segment shows a massive growth at a CAGR of 16.45% .

, the telepresence type segment shows a massive growth at a . The most deployed service in the market is on-premise and covers 64.9% of the market. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.31%.

In 2021 , the corporate sector generated a revenue share of USD 13,047 million alone, as the government mandated people to work from home.

, the corporate sector generated a revenue share of USD 13,047 million alone, as the government mandated people to work from home. Owing to the rapid adoption of new technologies , America held a market share of 34.7%, followed by the second dominant region, Europe, at 29.8%.

, America held a market share of 34.7%, followed by the second dominant region, Europe, at 29.8%. The market in America has been showing significant progress and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.72%.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD in Billion by 2030 CAGR 15.45% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Type, Deployment, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Google, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Blue Jeans, Adobe, Zoom 145, Avaya Inc, Citrix 141, Lifesize Key Market Opportunities Development of Technologies to Create New Growth Avenues for the Global Market Key Market Drivers Work From Home Trend to Boost the Global Market Growth

Covid-19 Impact

The impact of the virus has been a vicious one. The global video conferencing market has proven to be a boon for the world. The education was concluded through online sessions, and employees were advised to do work from home. This has given rise to many new products in the market. In 2021, the usage of the application GoTo Meeting increased by 20%.

The world experienced a trend shift as most of the work has been concluded from home. Work from home was advised by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the virus. This surged the demand for video conferencing tools and, as a result, boosted the growth of the Global Video Conferencing Market .

Work from Home to Surge Growth of Global Video Conferencing Market

As the pandemic started creating fatalities worldwide, people started adopting a new lifestyle. This included company employees working from home and education concluding through online sessions. There was a rise in demand for tools that help make audio/video calls in real-time and share our files and data to smoothen the working of the businesses. This ensured the communication in a synchronized manner without disrupting the flow.

Quarantines, cancellations, and WFH policies have significantly impacted the demand for video conferencing tools. Hiring and coordinating with remotely working employees became easier. Connecting with the students that were in completely different geographic regions became simpler. Working from home has proven to be efficient and saves a lot of time, energy, and fuel. These factors have been contributing factors to the global video conferencing market growth.





List of Top Video Conferencing Market Companies

Google

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Blue Jeans

Adobe

Zoom 145

Avaya Inc

Citrix 141

Lifesize





Global Video Conferencing Market: Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Solutions

Services

By Type

Room Bases

Telepresence

Desktop

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application

Corporate

Education

Healthcare

Government and Defense

BSFI

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

SA and Caribbean

MEA





Market Insights

In 2019 , Google bought CloudSimple, a software firm that helps run computing workloads based on VMware's virtualization technology. The acquisition makes it easier for Google cloud customers to use VMware software.

, Google bought CloudSimple, a software firm that helps run computing workloads based on VMware's virtualization technology. The acquisition makes it easier for Google cloud customers to use VMware software. In 2020, Microsoft agreed to acquire Metaswitch Networks, a leading provider of virtualized network software and voice, data and communications solutions for operators.

