Fermentation Chemicals Market Size is projected to reach USD 98.34 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.30%: Straits Research

The global fermentation chemicals market size was valued at USD 65.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to generate USD 98.34 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific fermentation chemicals market share is expected to generate a value of USD 26,301.95 million by 2030 at the highest CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the global fermentation chemicals market. The consumption of fermentation chemicals in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications is more prevalent in developed countries. This trend is expected to continue and pave the way for market growth in North America over the coming years. North America fermentation chemicals market is characterized by the presence of food & beverage and pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Moreover, growing interest in cosmetics and toiletries made up of fermented chemicals containing yeast, fruits, and herbs have created lucrative opportunity for the market.

Fermentation chemicals are used to speed up or start the fermentation chemical process in various goods. These chemicals are used to manufacture polymers , biofuels, bioplastics, and composites, among other things, and are typically made from vegetable feedstock like corn, sugar, and starch. These are necessary for accelerating the chemical process, which reduces overall manufacturing costs, fermentation time, and energy consumption.





Key Insights

The fermentation chemicals market was valued at USD 65.06 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 98.34 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.30% during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. The global fermentation chemicals market is segmented into products : alcohol, enzymes, organic acid, and others. The alcohol market is overtaken and expected to generate USD 30,118.57 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

: alcohol, enzymes, organic acid, and others. The alcohol market is overtaken and expected to generate USD 30,118.57 million by 2030 at a during the forecast period. The fermentation chemicals market is segmented into industrial applications , food & beverages, nutritional & pharmaceuticals, plastics & fibers, and others. The food & beverages segment held the greatest share of the market, with an anticipated value of 25,693.64million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.38% during the projection period

is , food & beverages, nutritional & pharmaceuticals, plastics & fibers, and others. The food & beverages segment held the greatest share of the market, with an anticipated value of 25,693.64million by 2030 at a during the projection period America and Europe are dominating the global fermentation chemicals market. Markets in regions are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% and 4.68%, respectively.

are dominating the global fermentation chemicals market. Markets in regions are expected to grow at a and 4.68%, respectively. Asia-Pacific fermentation chemicals market share is expected to generate a value of USD 26,301.95 million by 2030 at the highest CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.





Increasing application in Meat Production Industry to Upsurge the Fermentation Chemicals Market

With the increasing population and growing economy in developing countries, the demand for meat is likely to witness significant growth globally. With changing eating habits in some regions of the world, meat consumption is expected to grow in the future. Based on consumption, meat consumption is divided into pork, poultry, sheep, and beef and veal. Pork and chicken meat contribute to a major share of the overall demand for meat in developing countries .

Due to the growing demand for meat, pig farmers and poultry owners are concentrating more on the feed given to animals. Raising livestock requires a significant amount of natural feedstock and amino acids. Amino acids help enhance the quantity and quality of meat. The demand for amino acids is expected to grow in the global meat market as it is one of the major animal feed additives based on their nutritional values.

These also help develop the muscle tissues of animals. Amino acids allow the efficient use of feedstock and hence the market is expected to grow with major players focusing on increasing the capacity of amino acid production to meet the rising demand globally, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the fermentation chemicals market .





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 98.34 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.30% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Novozymes A/S, AB Enzymes, DuPont, DSM, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., BASF SE, ADM,

Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, LANZATECH, MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd., Novasep, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd, Biocon, Evonik Industries AG,

Dow, Lonza, Amano Enzyme Inc., INVISTA Key Market Opportunities Rise in Opportunities for Green Chemistry Key Market Drivers Environment-friendliness of Fermentation Chemicals

Growing Major End-Use Industries

Impact of COVID-19

The novel COVID-19 virus impacted almost all industries all over the world in different ways. Growing investments in R&D, biotechnology, and production from renewable sources are expected to drive the market growth and expand the industrial application areas of fermentation chemicals.

However, production from lignocellulosic feedstock (which requires the fermentation of carbohydrates) has its own limitations, such as low overall conversion and relatively lesser applications of directly biosynthesized fermentation chemicals. Additionally, an overall dip in demand for biofuels and other chemicals with non-medical applications amid COVID-19 is impacted the market growth negatively in the industrial application market space.

However, changing consumer eating habits and a lack of time to prepare and consume healthy food are causing consumers to divert their attention to processed or packaged foods, especially in COVID-19 period, resulting in increased product demand. The convenience gained from processed food in terms of time savings and little work required during meal preparation is propelling the market forward.





List of Key Players

Novozymes A/S

AB Enzymes

DuPont

DSM

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

BASF SE

ADM

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

LANZATECH

MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.

Novasep, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd

Biocon

Evonik Industries AG

Dow

Lonza

Amano Enzyme Inc.

INVISTA





Global Fermentation Chemicals Market: Segmentation

By Product

Alcohol

Enzymes

Organic acid

Others

By Application

Industrial Application

Food & Beverages

Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals

Plastics & Fibers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA

Central and South America





Market News

Evonik Industries AG opened a rhamnolipids production facility. This industrial manufacturing facility for bio-based and entirely biodegradable rhamnolipids is expected to boost market growth in cosmetics and toiletries, in January 2022.

