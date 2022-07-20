The RealMe and UrSafe Partner to Expand SOS Button Technology to Dating Platforms
The RealMe SOS Button adds yet another layer of safety and protection for datersLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RealMe SOS Button powered by the UrSafe app is the world’s first hands free, voice activated personal safety tool. Inspired by the growing safety pivot with online dating, RealMe CEO Jeff Tinsley and UrSafe CEO Anthony Oyogoa joined forces to create a solution that uses technology to empower more online daters.
Features of the RealMe SOS Button powered by the UrSafe App include:
-The RealMe SOS button can be triggered anytime by a designated safe word.
-Provides an easy to use, handsfree lifeline in situations where you may feel unsafe using your phone.
-Using various safe words will trigger various responses, including calls to law enforcement, friends and family.
-Friends and family monitoring allows your loved ones to view your location in real time including a live video stream
-Security provided in over 195 countries
“We are so excited to officially introduce the RealMe SOS Button Powered by the UrSafe App,” says RealMe founder and Dating Safety Advocate Jeff Tinsley.” “A quick discreet push of the SOS button will save daters from uncomfortable and potentially more dangerous situations. This tool we have created with UrSafe helps online daters are better protected. We intend on continuing the expand the RealMe suite of safety tools to ensure daters are safer and better protected.”
“It’s inspiring to see everyone at RealMe invested in the safety of its dating partners,” says UrSafe CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Anthony Oyogoa. UrSafe Technologies (SOS as a service) is proud to launch in the dating space with RealMe and together we hope to set the new safety standard for global online dating.”
ABOUT REALME
RealMe is a transformative new technology solution providing a turnkey, no-cost way to protect people on dating apps and other online marketplaces. Dedicated to building a new era of trust and transparency across the U.S. internet, RealMe created Check, a revolutionary platform and e-marketplace integration that empowers users with trustworthy identity scans and instant access to more than 325 million personal background profiles
In addition to sharing billions of data points compiled by public records and data sources, Check by RealMe is the first online security solution to include an individual Reputation Score for each personal profile shared. Reputation Scores are regularly calibrated based on a person’s unique background information, criminal and arrest records, financial records, legal records, and more, and offer dating app and other online marketplace users fast and straightforward reputation insights and validation like never before.
About UrSafe
About UrSafe
The UrSafe app offers hands-free, voice-activated SOS that's fully integrated with emergency services (911) in more than 200 countries. The company has started to introduce global APIs that integrate with existing apps for companies and educational institutions, global rideshare providers, social meet-up apps, telecom providers, employee benefits providers, global travel insurance partners, and NGOs that work with people at risk of domestic or situational violence. It is available for both Apple and Android users.
Visit UrSafe.com to learn more.
###
Tyler Barnett
Tyler Barnett PR
+1 818-309-8111
email us here