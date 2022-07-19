Announcing the second episode of our brand new UDAF Animated Series!
For most people, when it comes to water and agriculture there are a lot of unknowns, myths, and misconceptions. Check out our latest animation to learn more about agricultural water use and how UDAF is working to help farmers improve water efficiency.
Applications for the next round of Water Optimization grant funding open August 1 – September 1.
Watch our newest episode here:
UDAF Gets Animated: Second Episode of our New UDAF Animated Series
