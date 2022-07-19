New Jersey Blockchain Council Inc Has Been Granted 501(c)(3) Tax-Exempt Status
New Jersey Blockchain Council is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology, has been classified as a 501(c)(3)JERSEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Blockchain Council (NJBC), a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology, has been classified as a 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code.
The foundation will use its 501(c)(3) status to promote blockchain technology education, digital assets, investment and encourage job creation through the adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology.
The contemporary world is constantly evolving and changing, with new technologies and ideas emerging all the time. One such technology is blockchain, which has the potential to revolutionize many industries. However, due to its complex nature, many people are unaware of what blockchain is and how it works. That's where NJBC comes in.
The team of experts at the council has dedicated themselves to educating the masses on this fascinating technology so that they can better understand its possibilities and implications.
The council provides education and resources to businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers who are looking to learn more about blockchain technology and how it can be used to solve real-world problems.
By educating the public about blockchain technology and its potential applications, the NJBC aims to make blockchain technology more accessible to everyone. The council also strives to create an environment that is conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship in the blockchain space. In addition, the council seeks to connect blockchain enthusiasts with resources that can help them grow their businesses.
NJBC is committed to helping make New Jersey a leader in blockchain innovation and adoption. A major part of its ongoing efforts involves working with state and federal governments to maintain New Jersey's ecosystem of blockchain innovation.
"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of blockchain and that by working together we can make this a reality for everyone," said Pramod Attarde, President of the New Jersey Blockchain Council.
He adds, "NJBC is looking forward to collaborating with like-minded organizations to create tangible change and make a difference in the world."
As a 501(c)(3) organization, NJBC accepts tax-deductible donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. This not only increases the amount of funds that can be raised for worthy causes, but also strengthens the partnerships between the foundation and its donors. By doing so, everyone involved can make a positive impact on their community.
As part of the blockchain technology promotion efforts, the New Jersey Blockchain Council plays a crucial role and an important voice in the state of New Jersey.
Our mission is to create an open forum that inspires, trains, and educates New Jerseyans interested in pursuing careers in blockchain and Fintech as well as professional aspiring blockchain leaders of tomorrow.
