Dwight Moore Named Senior Vice President of Technical Services at Columbia Advisory Group

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwight Moore is an Information Technology executive with more than three decades of experience with IT delivery and strategy. As Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Mr. Moore will assure that CAG service delivery teams are optimized to excel at serving customer needs. Mr. Moore will also assume operational planning to support CAG’s continued business growth, especially in the higher education sector.

Prior to Columbia Advisory Group, Mr. Moore spent 14 years at Accenture leading technical implementations and serving customer-facing roles with Fortune 500 clients, including leading a global web application technologies practice. Mr. Moore also previously worked as a leading consultant providing thought leadership and delivery experience in areas of AI and process automation. As a former CIO himself, Mr. Moore has experience balancing IT strategy and technology with budgetary and operational needs.

“We are pleased to have a leader of Mr. Moore’s caliber on our leadership team. I am confident that his integrity and experience will help us attract and grow our operational team to meet the needs of our existing and future clients,” said David McLaughlin, President and CEO of Columbia Advisory Group. “Our business growth trajectory demands that we continue to hire leaders who have the experience and vision to partner with clients to improve their business outcomes.”

Mr. Moore brings CAG a strong background in data centers, architecture, operations, application development, and project management. His experience spans industries including hospitality, retail, healthcare, insurance, telecom, and retail in addition to significant roles with two startup companies.

About Columbia Advisory Group:

Columbia Advisory Group (CAG) is a leading Information Technology (IT) consulting firm. CAG’s team has assessed and helped improve the performance of more than 300 technology organizations and IT departments, including many institutions of higher education, state agencies, and Fortune 50 customers. Practice specialty areas include Infrastructure, IT Service Management, Cybersecurity and A/V Services. CAG improves business outcomes with IT insights and expert technology support. Based in Dallas, Texas, CAG works extensively with clients throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.columbiaadvisory.com.