The Loop Marketing in Chicago, Illinois Selected as a Finalist for the US Search Awards

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Loop Marketing has been selected as a finalist for the US Search Awards, a national competition that recognizes excellence in digital marketing. The Loop Marketing team was selected as a finalist in the "Best Use of Content Marketing" category for their work on a client project in the emergency preparedness industry.

"This is a tremendous honor for our team, and we're thrilled to be recognized alongside some of the best content marketers in the country," said Elijah Litscher, Founder and Chief Digital Strategist for The Loop Marketing.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we're looking forward to celebrating our success at the awards ceremony in October."

The US Search Awards are given out annually to honor excellence in digital marketing. The awards ceremony and announcement of the winner will be held live in Las Vegas on October 13th, 2022. For more information about the awards, please visit: https://www.ussearchawards.com/.

It was previously announced that The Loop Marketing was also selected as a finalist in the Global Search Awards, an awards competition that recognizes accomplishments in digital marketing from around the world . The announcement of the Global Search Awards winner will be held virtually on July 21st.

About The Loop Marketing:

The Loop Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Chicago, Illinois. We help businesses of all sizes connect with their customers online through intuitive website design, SEO, content marketing, social media, and paid advertising. Our team is passionate about helping businesses grow, and we're honored to be recognized as a finalist for the US Search Awards. For more information, please visit: https://www.theloopmarketing.com/.

