Skiptown Launches Full-Service Dog Grooming to Complement Their Daycare, Boarding, Home Services, and Off-Leash Dog Park

Each grooming service is customizable and ranges from full ‘all-over’ haircuts to simple clean-up trims to a deep cleaning bath.

Adding grooming to our ecosystem is a big step forward in our mission to build the first, fully integrated hub for pets and their people. We’re focused on offering high quality services in one place.”
— Meggie Williams

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skiptown, the dog bar, park, and pet care facility, has launched full-service dog grooming. Grooming is the newest service line to be added to Skiptown’s lineup of offerings which also includes a bar & park, daycare, boarding, and dog walking.

“Adding grooming to our ecosystem is a big step forward in our mission to build the first, fully integrated hub for pets and their people,’ says Meggie Williams, CEO. “We’re focused on offering high quality services all in one place.”

Each grooming service is customizable and ranges from full ‘all-over’ haircuts to simple clean-up trims to a deep cleaning bath. Grooming services include the option for a full bath and blow dry, nail trim, ear cleaning, anal gland expression, shed control, fresh breath, and a healthy skin and coat treatment. Grooming appointments can be scheduled through the Skiptown mobile app.

You can learn more about Skiptown’s grooming offerings here: https://skiptown.io/charlotte-pet-services/charlotte-dog-grooming/


ABOUT SKIPTOWN
Skiptown launched its flagship facility in South End in 2020. Skiptown offers an indoor/outdoor turfed dog park, a bar for humans, dog daycare, overnight boarding, a grooming salon, and dog walking services. From valet daycare drop-off to the "Skippers” who monitor the pups at play, Skiptown is a doggie dreamland and high-end hangout for people and their four-legged family members. Skiptown's technology platform streamlines appointment booking across all service lines. Skiptown customers can schedule and modify appointments, receive daily visit reports, and pay for services all through the app. Learn more about how Skiptown is revolutionizing the pet parent experience at skiptown.io.

