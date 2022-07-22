Ebay auction results in a record deal for San Francisco New Wave faves The Lloyds
EINPresswire.com/ -- The LP "Let’s Go, Lloyds!" - just released on Projectile Platters and streaming on all major platforms - is likely the first and only record deal that happened because of an Ebay auction.
The Lloyds (aka Lloyds) were a vibrant power pop quintet that filled San Francisco Bay Area nightclubs from 1978-1984. Fronted by powerhouse singer Lulu Lewis, the group was lauded for writing catchy, dramatic songs and being one of the most entertaining, exciting bands on the New Wave scene.
From a 1981 Billboard review: "Lloyds, a double-guitar quintet fronted by a lead singer who calls herself only Lulu, turned in a fabulous set that proved the group to be one of the best ensembles on the local scene. The sound is a penetrating, exciting mix of ‘60s girl-group passion and ‘80s new wave attitudes, with Lulu delivering a string of superlative original tunes with a voice that would stand up in a hurricane."
From the August 1980 Bay Band Calendar: "The Lloyds were spotlighted and praised for their role in the movie Die Laughing ('an auspicious debut,' said the San Francisco Examiner). They’ve played all the major clubs in San Francisco and many in Los Angeles. In March they beat over 60 other bands to win the Bay Area Emerging Rock Championships. And in May, they [represented San Francisco] in the Eight A Day for the 80’s new wave festival (along with the Ramones, Wreckless Eric and others) in Michigan."
From a 1981 Good Times profile: "The Lloyds are not only entertaining; they’re topical, which has made them a favorite of gay activists in San Francisco. They played to a quarter of a million people at Gay Freedom Day in 1980, and are a favorite at such events as the annual Castro Street Fair and the Harvey Milk Birthday Party."
So, forty years after the Lloyds broke up, how did they land a deal with a Fullerton, CA record company?
“About a year ago on Ebay,” explains former Lloyd Pete Meter, “I sold a copy of the Clash’s first LP. I later learned the buyer, Nate Evans, was a fellow bass player and music fanatic. We became fast friends and started corresponding. After exchanging some emails, I thought he might get a kick out of the Lloyds music, so I sent him some MP3s.
A short time later, Nate replied: "Dude! This is great!! Did you guys ever release any vinyl?? I work for a record store that has a record label and I showed the owner [Nat Hall] the Lloyds tracks, and we want to press the unreleased tracks on vinyl, would that be something you’d be interested in doing?"
The result of that improbable connection? A knockout LP available on blue or black vinyl from the record company and other vendors in the US and abroad.
The 40+ minute album includes "And That’s Why (I Don’t Like You)" - which The Lloyds performed in the 1980 Orion Pictures film, Die Laughing - "Rock & Roll Made Me What I Am Today" (later recorded by heavy metal rockers Lita Ford and Rob Nasty) plus 11 more terrific tracks along with liner notes documenting the history of the band plus two oversized, suitable-for-framing reprints of Lloyds' gig flyers listing the names of long-gone, well-loved Bay Area live music venues. Click here to download a pdf with all of the LP’s graphics.
"Let's Go, Lloyds!" is also streaming on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube, Deezer, and Amazon Music.
For more music, photos, and memorabilia, check out The Lloyds website.
Pete Meter
