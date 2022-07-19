Pharos Systems is Proud to Partner with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to Bring Light to the Darkness of Cancer
Pharos has benefitted directly and indirectly from the work of LLS, and I am honored to represent my colleagues at Pharos as we help to kindle Mike’s flame and ignite those of others in our community”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharos Systems International, a leading cloud services and technology company specializing in print management software, is partnering with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society® (LLS) to help raise money for the Rochester Light The Night event on September 23, 2022. Pharos is excited to sponsor the upcoming event, which brings the local community together to celebrate, honor, and remember those touched by cancer.
— Kevin Pickhardt, Chief Executive Officer, Pharos
LLS funds blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. Light The Night brings light to the darkness of cancer through hope, research and support for patients and families. Through this inspirational nationwide movement, they raise awareness and funding for groundbreaking research and treatment options to eliminate cancer.
Pharos has been sponsoring the event for the last four years. Their involvement in Light The Night was inspired by one of their employees, Michael O’Leary, who is currently in active recovery from Multiple Myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. After his diagnosis in 2018, Michael formed the Remission Possible team, which has raised $73,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, with contributions from Pharos and their employees. The team’s goal in 2022 is to surpass the $100,000 donation mark.
“When you hear the words ‘you have cancer,’ it's one of the darkest moments in your life. That was what I faced four years ago. Since then, I have been touched by many affected with cancer and have worked closely with the LLS. Pharos, its employees, and family members are excited to support this year’s event - to celebrate, honor, and remember those touched by cancer. Our hope is that others will join us at Light The Night to bring hope instead of despair when it comes to blood cancer. It’s an uplifting, emotional, and respectful event that instills hope in all of us,” said Michael.
Pharos CEO, Kevin Pickhardt, joins Michael O’Leary as co-chair for the Western & Central New York Light The Night Campaign. Their collective focus is to develop the region in terms of building awareness, gaining corporate participation, and helping support the mission of curing blood cancers.
“I have been inspired by Mike’s commitment to use one of the darkest moments in his life to bring light to others. Pharos has benefitted directly and indirectly from the work of LLS, and I am honored to represent my colleagues at Pharos as we help to kindle Mike’s flame and ignite those of others in our community,” said Kevin.
Since its founding, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has helped expand what is possible for blood cancer patients, investing more than $1.5 billion in blood cancer research; helping advance 85% of all blood cancer treatment options approved by the USFDA since 2017. Pharos is proud to partner with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to support the upcoming Rochester event.
To learn more about the Rochester Light the Night event, and how to participate, visit: https://www.lightthenight.org/events/rochester
For more information about Pharos Systems International and upcoming events, visit www.pharos.com
About Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS)
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
About Pharos
Pharos Systems International, is a leading provider of print management software and services that meet the demands of a mobile and cloud-first world. Leading enterprises and educational institutions with complex printing requirements and multi-vendor print fleets rely on Pharos’ comprehensive solutions to optimize their office printing, reduce and recover print costs, enhance security, and enable their increasingly hybrid workforces with intuitive and convenient ways to print. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has a proven track record of innovation, delivering customer ROI, and exceeding customer expectations since its founding in 1992.
Katie Webb
Pharos Systems International
+1 585-939-7070
