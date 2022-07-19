Submit Release
Chameleon Biosciences Founder to Speak at Next Generation Gene Therapy Vectors Summit 2022 in Boston

Immunology and gene therapy CEO and scientist presents innovative vector modifications at industry summit

BERKELEY, CA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chameleon Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company focused on an innovative approach to produce safer, more effective gene therapies, announces that CEO Genine Winslow is presenting as part of the viral vector track at the Gene Therapy Next Generation Vector Summit 2022 in Boston, Mass.

Winslow’s presentation "EVADER Immune Suppressive AAV Based Gene Therapy for Repeat Dosing” will take place July 20, 2022 at 12 pm EDT.

Chameleon Biosciences’ innovative EVADER (patent pending) platform specializes in giving people with genetic diseases who were previously untreatable the chance to live typical lives. In her presentation, Winslow will discuss the clinical challenges addressed by EVADERTM, as well as EVADER’s scalable production and anti-capsid immune reduction.

By packaging AAV DNA carriers in protective lipid membranes, EVADER shields them from existing antibodies. Two naturally-occurring human proteins attached to the lipid envelope also act as “checkpoint immune suppressors” to prevent new antibody formation and T-cell activation.

In animal models EVADER has reduced immune responses, promising to improve safety. Chameleon’s technology can be applied to any AAV.

Chameleon’s founder has roots in immuno-oncology, linked back to James P. Allison’s 2018 Nobel prize-winning work. Allison’s work on checkpoint immune molecules lead to the discovery that some cancer cells sneak past the human immune system by “cloaking” themselves with harmless proteins, pretending to be healthy cells. Chameleon’s EVADER allows treatment-carrying AAV viruses to evade the human immune system in much the same way, minimizing immunogenic responses.

For more information on Winslow’s presentation, visit https://next-gen-genetherapy-vectors.com/whats-on/full-event-guide.

About Chameleon Biosciences

Chameleon Biosciences is a Berkeley-based biotech developing next-generation adeno-associated virus vectors (AAV) that have been shown to elicit less immune response in animal models compared to standard AAV, potentially allowing repeat dosing and superior efficacies. Its EVADER technology can be applied to any AAV, providing a potential boost in efficacy and number of patients that can be treated with existing AAV-based therapies and with new ones in development. The company’s cofounder, Genine Winslow is an alumnus of the SkyDeck global accelerator of UC Berkeley. For more information, visit www.chameleonbiosci.com.

*EVADER is a trademark of Chameleon Biosciences, Inc.

Erica Zeidenberg
Hot Tomato Marketing
+1 925-518-8159
erica@hottomato.net

