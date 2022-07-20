New Website is Launched www.soulfulmeditation.org to promote meditation app, Synctuition
Website was launched to help address the mental illness crisis in America
People today desperately need peace and calm in their lives. The Synctuition meditation app is a good starting point.
The United States is experiencing a mental health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all too frequent mass shootings, and political divisiveness in our country. As people endure the lasting effects of these crises on their activities, routines, and careers, they are dealing with anxiety, loneliness, harmful alcohol and drug use, and depression. A new website www.soulfulmeditation.org created by Twylla Johnson is promoting the meditation app, Synctuition, the most advanced mindfulness, mind relaxation app backed by well-known scientists and experts in the world. Synctuition has become one of the top five highest-grossing mindfulness apps globally.
“People today desperately need peace and calm in their lives. The Synctuition meditation app is a good starting point. Synctuition has been a powerful tool in my own mental health toolbox,” said Twylla Johnson, creator of the website www.soulfulmeditation.org. Synctuition is a valuable resource that helps people release their anxieties and frustrations and rise above the negativity all around us. Studies have shown the positive impact that mindful practices can have on helping combat stress and anxiety, allowing people to stay focused on the present moment while increasing tolerance and imagination.
Developed over 10 years and backed by 106 scientific studies, Synctuition utilizes gamma waves, binaural beats, and 3D sound. Synctuition is the world’s most advanced audio relaxation program.
You can download the app here: https://synctuition.com
