#1 Fastest Growing Volleyball Apparel Company Has Big News
Formally known as Pura Vida Volleyball, VidaVibe will be continuing to serve volleyball lovers (& more) on a larger scale-Increasing all the Vibes!ST. PETE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pura Vida Volleyball has announced today that it has rebranded to VidaVibe in conjunction with its 10th anniversary.
Pura Vida Volleyball is known as an established volleyball apparel and accessories company based out of St. Petersburg, Florida. The company has made a name for itself in the club sports market serving as the official merchandiser of many large indoor and beach volleyball tournaments throughout the U.S., as well as generating online sales through the business website year round.
This year, Pura Vida Volleyball had its best year to date and has continued with very strong sales throughout the 2021-2022 tournament season. The business has already been signed on as the official merchandiser for 20 volleyball tournaments across the country for the 2023 season.
While volleyball will always be at the core of the business, feeding into the momentum to move onward and upward drove the decision to expand the product line to a broader market. The rebrand to the new name “VidaVibe” was sparked by this exciting expansion. Adding to its classic volleyball collection, the latest inventory sports the brand new logo and designs for all lovers of an active, vibrant lifestyle.
“We’re really looking forward to the future of our brand and what the next 10 years will bring. The team is excited to get creative and really embrace the core of VidaVibe – living passionately and inspiring those around us to make the most of their lives, through whatever activities they love to do.” – Jenn Cibrone, Owner & Founder of VidaVibe
About VidaVibe
VidaVibe is an apparel brand designed for active participants of life - the players, the creators, the dreamers, the doers – all those that choose to live every day to the fullest, show up with a positive attitude, and dream about their next adventure. Our tribe embraces a coastal state of mind, no matter where they reside. The VidaVibe mission to serve good vibes through inspiring apparel designed for lovers of a vibrant lifestyle.
VidaVibe Volleyball
VidaVibe
+1 813-541-0306
info@vidavibe.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other