Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is Predicted to Increase to USD 357.05 Mn by 2027

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

Allied Market Research added new research on Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Foundation Medicine, Inc.), Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., Menarini Group (Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.), Myriad Genetics, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market was valued at $87,641 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $357,051 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Breast cancer liquid biopsy provides a real-time method for treatment of breast cancer. It is used for collection & analysis of a blood sample taken from patients. It analyses the presence of tumor cell-derived biomarkers such as circulating tumor cells, extracellular vesicles, and circulating tumor DNA. A breast cancer liquid biopsy is a simple, noninvasive, and cost-effective diagnostic tool for breast cancer. Breast cancer is known to be the second most common malignancy across the globe, therefore, liquid biopsy is a very significant tool for breast cancer diagnosis and determination.

The major factors that boosts growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market include rise in prevalence of breast cancer, surge in propensity for non-invasive procedures, increase in patient awareness toward breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, intensive R&D in the field of breast cancer, and inclination toward personalized medicine.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Key Players: Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Foundation Medicine, Inc.), Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., Menarini Group (Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.), Myriad Genetics, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market By Product & Service: Reagent Kits, Instruments, and Services

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market By Circulating Biomarker: Circulating Tumor Cells, Extracellular Vesicles, and Circulating Tumor DNA

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market By Application: Diagnostics, Prognostics, and Risk Assessment

