Read more about Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp Proclaims July 17 - 23, 2022 as Community Supervision Week in Georgia

ATLANTA - Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, July 17 through Saturday, July 23 as "Community Supervision Week" in the State of Georgia. The week is set aside to honor and celebrate the important work performed by the men and women who serve and protect Georgia citizens through effective and efficient community-based offender supervision.

The proclamation reads, in part, “The Department of Community Supervision is the nationally recognized leader in the community corrections profession and shines a bright light on our state through selfless service and innovative initiatives that are a true force for positive change”

DCS Commissioner, Michael Nail believes DCS employees are deserving of this recognition.

“Community supervision is a noble profession that allows us to be a light of hope in some of the darkest situations”, said Nail. Each day DCS employees are positioned to make a difference in someone's life. I couldn't be more proud of all those who make up the DCS family. “There is no doubt their efforts day in and day out are making a difference by helping others and enhancing our communities. They are to be saluted and commended for their contributions,” added Nail.

As the state's felony community supervision provider, DCS employs approximately over 1,800 professionals dedicated to serving Georgia's citizens and sustaining Georgia as a recognized leader in the field of community-based offender supervision.

Members of our community are encouraged to join together during Community Supervision Week to honor those who work to make our communities a safer place to live.





About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold offenders accountable and reduce the state's recidivism rate.

It is the mission of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to protect and serve all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold offenders accountable and reduce the state’s recidivism rate.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.