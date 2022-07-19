Submit Release
State Representative Erin Zwiener To Host Safe Texas Town Hall on Gun Violence 
by: Rep. Zwiener, Erin
07/18/2022

KYLE, TX — State Representative Erin Zwiener (Driftwood) will host a community listening session event on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Kyle City Hall to discuss gun violence in the region and
across the State of Texas.

Representative Zwiener will be joined by members of local law enforcement, mental health professionals, and Kyle City Councilman Robert Rizo. Community members are invited to attend and contribute to the
conversation on how to best protect Texans at schools and other public places from the threat of gun violence.

