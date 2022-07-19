Australia Tattoo Removal Market is Set to Surge to USD 3.04 Mn by 2026, Says AMR

Australia Tattoo Removal Market

Allied Market Research added new research on Australia Tattoo Removal Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Agic Capital, Bison Medical, Candela Corporation, Cryomed Aesthetics, Cutera Pty. Limited, Cynosure, Inc., Fosun Pharma, Lumenis, Lutronic Corporation, and Global Beauty Group.

The Australia tattoo removal market size was valued at $1.14 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3.04 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Tattoo removal is a method used to get rid of unwanted tattoos through laser, surgery, and lotions or creams. The laser beam works by breaking down the ink particles of the tattoo, resulting in its removal, while surgical excision involves the simply cutting out skin that is tattooed using scalpel, and subsequently stitching the wound. The technique mainly used for small tattoos and may not be practical for large tattoos. Moreover, tattoo removal by creams is a slow and painless method to clear the inked area of the skin. Among these, the most commonly used technique for tattoo removal is the laser procedure, owing to its effectiveness in terms of clearing scar, fading the tattoo, safety, and relatively less pain than surgeries.

The factors that drive the growth of the tattoo removal market include increase in number of people who need to remove their tattoos due to various personal and social reasons. However, high cost of tattoo removal procedures hinders the growth of the market. On the contrary, advancements of tattoo removal procedures have resulted in introduction of new methods such as PicoSure energy delivery system, which is designed to remove full color spectrum of tattoo in limited treatment cycles.

Tattoo Removal Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Tattoo Removal Market by Key Players: Agic Capital, Bison Medical, Candela Corporation, Cryomed Aesthetics, Cutera Pty. Limited, Cynosure, Inc., Fosun Pharma, Lumenis, Lutronic Corporation, and Global Beauty Group.

Tattoo Removal Market By Procedure: Lasers, Surgical, Creams, and Others

Tattoo Removal Market By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, and Others

