DMV Tours New York Airports to Encourage Travelers to Get Real ID as Implementation Date Approaches July 18, 2022 MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV Informs New Yorkers of Upcoming REAL ID Deadline July 14, 2022 DMV Exhibit Returning to the Syracuse Nationals Car…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

DMV TOURS NEW YORK AIRPORTS TO ENCOURAGE TRAVELERS TO GET REAL ID AS IMPLEMENTATION DATE APPROACHES

REAL ID or Other Compliant Identification Will Be Required to Fly Beginning May 2023

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced it will visit airports throughout New York State to inform travelers about the upcoming deadline to get a REAL ID to fly within the United States. In addition, the DMV has REAL ID informational tables at five airports across the state at peak travel times to raise awareness about the federal REAL ID Act requirements.

Starting May 3, 2023, passengers taking domestic flights will need either a passport or a REAL ID-compliant document to fly. A standard license will no longer be accepted under federal law.

DMV began its tour of airports Tuesday at Plattsburgh International Airport. Additional events are scheduled for August 2 at Greater Rochester International Airport, August 15 at Buffalo Niagara International Airport and August 17 at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Additional airports visits are being planned.

“We want to get the word out to all New Yorkers that the REAL ID deadline is coming, and that you can get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID today so that you are well prepared,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We appreciate the wonderful partnerships we have built with our airports and with state and county officials who share our goal of enabling all New Yorkers to get a REAL ID in one convenient visit to DMV offices throughout our state.”

The federal law requires those who are applying for a REAL ID to do so in-person. To make the process as easy for New Yorkers as possible, the DMV recently announced that customers can now get their application for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID digitally pre-screened prior to visiting the DMV. Customers who take advantage of this option will know whether they have all the required paperwork and verification documents they need to successfully complete their transaction, before ever going to a DMV office and will save time when they get there.

This new pre-screen option is available to customers who complete their transaction at a DMV office in New York City, on Long Island, or in Westchester, Albany, Rockland and Onondaga counties. Additional offices throughout the state will also be offering the service starting this fall.

New Yorkers can get their REAL ID or Enhanced ID applications pre-screened by visiting the DMV website. Before beginning the process, we recommend that customers complete the DMV Document Guide to find out what they will need to have handy and ready to upload during the pre-screening process. Once they know what they need, customers should gather the required documents listed on the document guide checklist.

After submitting an application for pre-screening, customers will receive an email with instructions to fix any errors and next steps. Once an application is approved, we will alert the customer to schedule their in-person visit at a participating DMV location on a date and time that is convenient for them.

An Enhanced ID is acceptable for REAL ID purposes and can also be used instead of a passport to return to the US by land or sea from Canada, Mexico and some countries in the Caribbean.

Many DMV offices require customers to make a reservation, which customers can do online at dmv.ny.gov/offices/.

DMV has issued guidance to help customers avoid the top 5 most common mistakes people make when getting a REAL ID. One of the important reminders is to provide documentation if your name has changed.

For more information about REAL ID and Enhanced Driver Licenses, visit dmv.ny.gov/REALID and watch the DMV’s REALID informational videos on YouTube.

To learn more about the NYS DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov

