India Footwear Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2022-27

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Footwear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the india footwear market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027. Footwear is worn as the outer coverings for feet to provide comfort and protection. Their use aids in protecting the feet from injuries and facilitating easy movement. They are generally made from numerous materials, including jute, fabric, leather, plastic and rubber. Commonly available in diverse patterns and colors with unique designs and advanced technical fabrications, they offer optimum support to the feet for athletic and non-athletic purposes. Good quality footwear is widely in demand as they offer enhanced convenience and comfort while attributing an attractive fashion style to the wearers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Footwear Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing demand for fashionable apparel across the country. With rapid urbanization and the inflating per capita income levels of the masses, there has been a rising demand for good-quality footwear that offer improved comfort. This is further supported by the rising popularity of fast fashion and the continually evolving fashion trends across the country. The market is also driven by the introduction of eco-friendly footwear in the market that are manufactured using sustainable raw materials, such as hay, organic cotton, recycled carpet padding, recycled car tires, and vegetable-dyed leather. Apart from this, easy product availability through online organized retail channels that provide ease of convenience to the users via flexible payment methods and hassle-free return/exchange policies is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the launch of smart shoes and the growing adoption of social media advertising by numerous vendors.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India footwear market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, material, distribution channel, pricing and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Non-Athletic Footwear

Athletic Footwear

Breakup by Material:

Rubber

Leather

Plastic

Fabric

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Footwear Specialists

Online Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Clothing Stores

Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Premium

Mass

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

