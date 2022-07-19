Submit Release
Official Visit of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, Sultan and Sovereign Ruler of the State and Territories of Johor Darul Ta’zim, 20 to 22 July 2022

 

          His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, Sultan and Sovereign Ruler of the State and Territories of Johor Darul Ta’zim will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 20 to 22 July 2022 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

 

          His Majesty will be accompanied by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah Binti Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, Permaisuri of Johor, His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Mahkota Johor, Her Highness Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Binti Bustamam, consort of the Tunku Mahkota Johor, as well as His Excellency Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Menteri Besar of Johor, and other state officials.

 

          President Halimah Yacob and Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee will meet and host tea for Their Majesties. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will meet and host lunch for Their Majesties. His Majesty will also have separate engagements with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

 

          His Majesty will be conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws by the National University of Singapore (NUS) in a ceremony at the Istana on 20 July 2022 in recognition of His Majesty’s contributions to strengthening of ties between Singapore and Johor. Their Majesties will also have a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Ibrahim Zarith, named in their honour.

 

          His Majesty will also visit the site of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Woodlands North terminus, Sembawang Air Base, and the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

 

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 JULY 2022

Official Visit of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, Sultan and Sovereign Ruler of the State and Territories of Johor Darul Ta'zim, 20 to 22 July 2022

