MDC welcomes new anglers to Family Fishing event July 27 in St. Joseph

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free Family Fishing event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, in St. Joseph. MDC will provide all the gear, bait, and tackle needed for the fishing. Instructors will help newcomers to angling with bait, casting, and what to do when you catch a fish. The fishing will be at Everyday Pond on the campus of Missouri Western State University.

This event is a great opportunity for individuals and families who would like to learn about fishing. Participants will get to try out fishing tackle, learn about what sport fish are common in Missouri and where to catch them. Besides instruction, participants will go fishing and catch fish. The pond is across from the baseball field on the Missouri Western campus.

Family Fishing is open to all ages. Participants ages 16 to 64 will need a valid Missouri fishing permit. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ss.