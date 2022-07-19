G2 Names SeoSamba Niche Player in Summer 2022 Marketing Automation Report for High Client Satisfaction

SeoSamba has partnered with thousands of small businesses around the world and helped them reach new goals and implement winning strategies with measurable ROI.

Reaching the highest satisfaction rates in the category, ahead of many well-known players, is confirmation of our progress in bringing a mature product set that delights our customers.” — Michel R. Leconte