G2 Names SeoSamba Niche Player in Summer 2022 Marketing Automation Report for High Client Satisfaction
SeoSamba has partnered with thousands of small businesses around the world and helped them reach new goals and implement winning strategies with measurable ROI.
Reaching the highest satisfaction rates in the category, ahead of many well-known players, is confirmation of our progress in bringing a mature product set that delights our customers.”CAMDEN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeoSamba, a Marketing Automation and CRM Software Company, announced today that it has been named a Niche Player with one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the Marketing Automation and SEO (Search Engine Optimization) category for its innovative Marketing Operating System - MOS.
“To us, being named a niche player with one of the highest satisfaction rates in the category, ahead of many well-known players, in the G2 Summer 2022 Report for Marketing Automation and SEO, is confirmation of our progress in bringing a mature product set to the market that delights our customers.” Say Michel Leconte, CEO of SeoSamba.
SeoSamba’s Marketing Operating System unifies email and social marketing platforms, reputation management, lead tracking, an SEO tool, digital media library, blog system, American Disability Act compliance system, and more, under a single roof, all tightly integrated to simplify digital marketing for small businesses, and distributed organizations such as franchise systems.
Tina Pressley, President at My Mobility Medics, a Medical and Mobility Equipment Services provider in Greenville, SC, comments, “I chose SeoSamba because of the integration of several tools to help automate certain aspects of our business. Teaming up with SeoSamba not only drives business, but it also gives us the ability to reach customers in many different formats. When you own a small business, you look for tools to help you save time and make things easier for your team. We hope to cut back on manual entry and automate forms and scheduling“, and adds, “The SeoSamba team is exceptional and very responsive.”
Long-time customer, Reid Husmer, owner of Gone for Good, a green Junk Hauling and Removal franchise, remarks, “I have been working with SeoSamba for over 3 years now. It has been a great partnership. The expertise and tools in the background set SeoSamba apart from their competition.”
“Our ability to deliver innovative software that simplifies the lives of small business owners is at the heart of our customer service mission“, notes Alyssa Hartson, Customer Satisfaction Manager at SeoSamba. “Being recognized by G2 is viable evidence of our progress towards fulfilling that mission.”
G2 is a trusted source for more than 60 million people each year to read and write reviews of software products and professional services. G2 helps business professionals make informed technology decisions through more than a million peer reviews. Its quarterly Grid Reports highlight top-rated solutions in the tech industry, chosen by the source that matters most – tech customers.
“The G2 Grid is based on real, unbiased user reviews and rates platforms algorithmically from product reviews shared by G2 Crowd users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The G2 Crowd ranking takes into account several factors buyers should consider, including product attributes, vendor market presence, customer satisfaction, G2 Net Promoter Score®, and the quality and age of reviews. Vendors in both reports are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence. “
About SeoSamba
SeoSamba has partnered with thousands of small businesses worldwide and helped them reach new goals and implement winning strategies with measurable ROI. SeoSamba’s Marketing Operating System combines all tools required to power a modern online presence, and saves its users time and money over point software solutions by grouping a review management platform, email marketing platform, social marketing platform, web chat-to-text mobile app, lead tracking software, and search engine optimization automation platform, under a single roof.
SeoSamba offers turnkey, performance-based websites, SEO, social marketing, and paid advertising programs for businesses of all sizes and can be white-labeled by marketing agencies.
For more information about SeoSamba and the services offered, visit www.seosamba.com. To contact, email info@seosamba.com, or call: +1-877-450-9894(U.S.), + 44 808 164 5558 in the UK, or +33- 644-600-678 in the EU.
