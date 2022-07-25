Dedalus identified as a top multiregional EMR vendor used outside the US by KLAS Research
Dedalus has the largest number of installed Electronic Medical Records - EMRs in non-US inpatient hospitals
This result demonstrates the continuing success of Dedalus’ strategy to develop its position as a global leader in innovative healthcare solutions.”MILAN, ITALY, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedalus is a leading Global Health Software (HealthTech) Company and one of the world's largest companies in Digital Health. It offers open standards-based solutions across the whole continuum of care.
— Andrea Fiumicelli - Chief Executive Officer
Dedalus Group (Dedalus) is pleased to have been recognised by KLAS as one of the ‘leading top multiregional vendor, outside of the US, in 2021’ in their report: Global (Non-US) EMR Market Share 2022.
KLAS Research identifies that Dedalus has the largest number of installed Electronic Medical Records - EMRs in non-US inpatient hospitals (1,612), over 35% more than the next largest vendor.
The report also highlight Dedalus’ continued leading position in the European EMR market. In 2021, Dedalus had the largest number of new contracts, 23 contracts across 43 total facilities, accounting for the second highest number of contracted beds.
Andrea Fiumicelli, CEO of Dedalus Group, stated, “This result demonstrates the continuing success of Dedalus’ strategy to develop its position as a global leader in innovative healthcare solutions. The report also announced Dedalus’ future plans in consolidating certain EMR solutions to a few go-forward platforms depending on geography.
Dedalus are delighted to have been acknowledged in this KLAS Research report. Our vision is for a digitally enabled healthcare ecosystem where all stakeholders actively collaborate across the continuum of care to improve each citizen's health outcomes”.
ABOUT DEDALUS
Dedalus Group is the leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider in Europe, supporting the digital transformation of 6300 Healthcare Organisations and 5700 Labs and Diagnostic centres worldwide, processing its solutions for more than 540 millions of population worldwide. Dedalus offer supports the whole continuum of care, offering open standards-based solutions serving each actor of the Healthcare Ecosystem to provide better care in a healthier planet. Life Flows through our software.
ABOUT KLAS Research
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.
