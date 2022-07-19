PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Moore House Road Bridge Project in Millcreek and Greene Townships, Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Moore House Road over Interstate 90 in Millcreek and Greene townships, Erie County.



The bridge is located on Moore House Road (Route 4107) between the intersection with Kane Hill Road and the intersection with Martin Road.

The project will include repairs to the bridge deck including new joints, waterproofing, and asphalt pavement, concrete repairs to the deck, substructure and beams as well as updates to the drainage and guiderail.

Work is expected to occur during the 2023 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately two months. The proposed 5.6-mile detour route will be posted using Route 8, Norcross Road, and Martin Road.

The existing four-span composite prestressed concrete adjacent box beam bridge was built in 1959. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 600 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The plans display for the Moore House Road Bridge Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until August 3, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Michael R. Hunkele, P.E., at mhunkele@pa.gov, or 814-678-7173.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Michael R. Hunkele, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at mhunkele@pa.gov, or 814-678-7173.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

