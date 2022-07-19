Senator Wayne Fontana Announces $3.5M for Fairywood Warehouse Project

Pittsburgh, PA – July 19, 2022 – Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana announced a combined $3.5 million dollars in a state grant and loan for the development of a new industrial park in the City of Pittsburgh’s Fairywood neighborhood. The project was awarded a $1.4 million dollar grant and a $2.1 million dollar loan through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) Business in Our Sites program.

“I’m thrilled to see Pennsylvania make such a substantial investment in this new project that is already bringing jobs to the West End,” said Senator Fontana. “This project is a great example of how thoughtful and targeted state investments can turn vacant and blighted areas into attractive locations for businesses to set up shop and create jobs for all kinds of workers with a variety of skill sets.”

The Fairywood warehouse project was announced in April 2022 and is being led by the Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern PA (RIDC) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA). In June, RIDC and URA shared that they had secured their first tenant, Ferguson Enterprises LLC, a plumbing, HVAC, and industrial product distributor.

Business in Our Site loans and grants are specifically designated for infrastructure, site development, and land building. The purpose of the program is to help make sites “shovel-ready” and support communities in building an inventory of ready sites. More information about the program and other grants provided by CFA is available online.

