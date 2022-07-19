Press Release: Weekly Situational Report (10th July to 17th July, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, July 19 - The latest seven day rolling average report on the status of the COVID 19 in Samoa from the Ministry of Health confirmed 62 new positive cases registered over the last seven days commencing from 2:00pm of 10th July, to 2pm 17th July, 2022 taking the cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (community/border) to 15,183. Of this number, 15,029 are community cases, and 154 are border cases since March 2020. Currently there are 2 cases in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital and none at the ICU.

While Samoa remains at Alert Level 1, the public is kindly reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice by continuing to wear facial masks, complying with social distancing, stay home if one feels unwell, and maintaining good personal hygiene at all times.

Eligible members of the public are reminded to visit a nearest hospital to do their first or second dose of the vaccine, as well as a booster if these have not been done. Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time July 10th to 2:00pm July 17th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (8006440) for more information

SAMOA COVID-19 SITUATION Number of cases Total of new COVID-19 positive cases over the last 7 days (both PCR and rapid antigen test – RAT from all sites*) 62 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 15,029 Border Surveillance

Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020

International POE:

Faleolo International Airport

FJ255 9th July – 3 positive cases

OL–219 12th July – 1 new case

Matautu Wharf

No cases detected 154 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (border and community cases) 15,183 COVID-19 admissions

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to TTM Hospital since community transmission in March 17, 2022 – 292 admissions

Total number of cases discharged from TTM hospital – 258 discharged home

Currently in the last 24hrs: 2 hospital admissions 0 ICU patients Total of new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 7 days 0 Cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022** 29 Rapid antigen testing (RAT) Cumulative number of RATs conducted (as of 17/07/22 at 02:00pm)*** 172,019

* The sites include all health facilities, private clinics, testing sites and self-reporting

**The death count is subject to change following full verification of all reported COVID-19 deaths from all health facilities.

Note: There are other deaths among registered cases that are not primarily caused by COVID-19.

***The test count is subject to change to data cleaning and when data becomes available

This seven day rolling average report includes trends of positive cases since March 17th this year, when the first community case was confirmed. It also provides current rates of our national COVID-19 vaccination. The full report from the Ministry of Health is attached herewith for information of the public.

