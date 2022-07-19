Liver Disease Treatment Market To Grow a CAGR 5.7% from 2021 to 2030 And Revenue to reach $36,455.70 million | AMR

Liver Disease Treatment Market Expected

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global liver disease treatment industry generated $20.67 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $36.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in incidence of liver diseases, surge in government and non-government awareness program, and surge in geriatric population coupled with rise in alcohol consumption and poor dietary habits have boosted the growth of the global liver disease treatment market. However, strict regulatory approvals related to liver diseases treatment drugs and vaccines and resistance to antiviral drugs used in treatment of hepatitis B and C hamper the market growth. On the contrary, presence of strong pipeline products is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Liver is one of the most important organs in the human body, since it eliminates unwanted substances from the blood, regulates chemical levels in the body, and stores nutrients for all cellular and biological activity. The phrase "liver disease" refers to a wide range of issues that cause the liver to fail to perform its primary function. Hepatitis, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver abscess are examples of liver diseases.

Liver problems can be caused by a variety of factors that damage the liver, such as viruses, alcohol use, and obesity. Viruses, alcohol consumption, and obesity are all examples of conditions that can harm the liver. Damage to the liver over time can cause scarring (cirrhosis), which can lead to liver failure, which is a life-threatening condition. However, early treatment may enable the liver to recover.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak has a moderate impact due to decline in need for drugs that are used in liver treatment, limited availability of medical care, and shortage of healthcare staff.

The rise in burden of Covid-19 related hospitalization negatively affected the healthcare sector.

On the contrary, the research studies and activities such as clinical trials for safety and efficacy for treatment of liver diseases boosted the demand for liver disease treatment.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in geriatric population, adoption of advanced technologies, robust R&D infrastructure for life science researchers, and improved liver disease treatment. However, the global liver disease treatment market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in liver diseases, increase in public-private investments, and government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D.

Major market players

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb

Emergent BioSolutions (Cangene bioPharma)

F. Hoffman-LA Roche

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Viatris Inc.

