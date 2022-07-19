Submit Release
Chad Mosteller Named Division of Criminal Investigation’s Interim Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, July 19, 2022                                                     CONTACT: Tony Mangan, 605-773-6196

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has named Chad Mosteller as the interim Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) effective immediately.

Mosteller has been serving as the DCI Assistant Director, Administrative Operations since December 2021. Mosteller worked as a college intern at DCI in the late 1990s and has been with DCI full-time since August 2002 serving in such positions as a special agent, supervisory agent, and Administrator of Law Enforcement Training.

“I have worked with Chad for almost 20 years and I have always appreciated his credibility and thoughtfulness,” Vargo said. “I also know that he will be a true sounding board for me, providing me the information I need to know, not necessarily the information I want to hear.”

Vargo, who was appointed as Attorney General by Governor Kristi Noem in late June, spent last week traveling statewide to meet with DCI agents. Vargo said Mosteller and DCI Assistant Director, Field Operations, Cam Corey have demonstrated strong leadership for the agency.

“My visits last week reaffirmed what I suspected, that the DCI remains the preeminent law enforcement agency in South Dakota,” Vargo said. “Chad and Cam have helped DCI maintain its high standards of professionalism, integrity, and diligence. They work well together, and I have no doubt that will continue.”

Mosteller will serve as interim DCI director through Vargo’s tenure as Attorney General, which ends Jan. 6, 2023. The newly elected Attorney General is scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 7, 2023.  

-30-

