Daily limit increased to 8 fish at Garden City community pond due to reduced inflow of water

Salt Lake City — The daily fishing limit increased to eight fish at the Garden City community pond on Monday to allow anglers to catch and keep more fish before issues with the inlet canal reduce water enough to impact fish survival.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Director J. Shirley issued the emergency change to the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook on Monday, July 18, to give anglers the opportunity to catch and keep more fish at the community fishery — also known as Garden City Pond — in Rich County. Issues with the inlet canal that delivers water to the pond have reduced the amount of water that enters the pond. The reduced inflow of water has previously resulted in fish dying.

"This increased fish limit will provide anglers with the opportunity to harvest more fish in advance of a potential fish die-off in the pond this summer," DWR Northern Region Aquatics Manager Chris Penne said.

You can catch rainbow trout and wiper, which are stocked by the DWR, at the Garden City pond. The previous daily limit was two fish.

The increased daily fish limit became effective July 18 and will stay in place until Sept. 1, 2022. All other rules established in the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook remain in effect.

