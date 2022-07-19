E-commerce Industry in India 2022-2027 | Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The India E-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 33.43% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ India E-commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the India E-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 33.43% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

E-commerce, also known as electronic commerce, refers to commercial transactions that are conducted electronically over the internet. It operates in numerous business models, such as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-business (C2B), and customer-to-customer (C2C). It offers cost reduction, customer flexibility, product and price comparison, and instant response to buyer and market demands.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-e-commerce-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Rapid urbanization, increasing internet penetration, and the growing usage of smartphones, laptops, and tablets to access e-commerce portals are positively influencing the market in India. In addition, advancements in technologies, such as digital payments, hyper-local logistics, analytics-driven customer engagement, and digital advertisements are creating a positive outlook for the market in the country. Apart from this, shifting consumer preference towards online shopping platforms to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience with exciting deals and discounts is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, numerous initiatives undertaken by the Government of India (GoI), such as digital India, startup India, and make in India, are propelling the market growth.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3alXsuk

Breakup by Type:

Home Appliances

Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries

Others

Breakup by Transaction:

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Others

Breakup by Payment Mode:

Cash Payment

Bank Transfer

Card Payment

Digital Wallet

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Related Report by IMARC Group:

E-commerce Market Report

Virtual Data Room Report

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553630965/robotic-process-automation-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-and-business-opportunities

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553723363/integrated-workplace-management-system-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-demand

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553725592/version-control-systems-market-2021-26-size-trends-scope-demand-opportunity

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/567656315/network-slicing-market-size-to-reach-a-value-of-us-1-082-2-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-24-06

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569129198/peer-to-peer-p2p-lending-market-to-grow-at-28-1-during-2022-2027-imarc-group

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/577904225/system-integration-market-report-2022-2027-industry-growth-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/578786107/insurtech-market-report-2022-industry-overview-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/581776755/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-report-2021-2026-global-size-share-growth-industry-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/560344157/data-loss-prevention-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.