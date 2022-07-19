E-commerce Industry in India 2022-2027 | Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The India E-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 33.43% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ India E-commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the India E-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 33.43% during 2022-2027.
Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
E-commerce, also known as electronic commerce, refers to commercial transactions that are conducted electronically over the internet. It operates in numerous business models, such as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-business (C2B), and customer-to-customer (C2C). It offers cost reduction, customer flexibility, product and price comparison, and instant response to buyer and market demands.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-e-commerce-market/requestsample
Market Trends
Rapid urbanization, increasing internet penetration, and the growing usage of smartphones, laptops, and tablets to access e-commerce portals are positively influencing the market in India. In addition, advancements in technologies, such as digital payments, hyper-local logistics, analytics-driven customer engagement, and digital advertisements are creating a positive outlook for the market in the country. Apart from this, shifting consumer preference towards online shopping platforms to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience with exciting deals and discounts is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, numerous initiatives undertaken by the Government of India (GoI), such as digital India, startup India, and make in India, are propelling the market growth.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3alXsuk
Breakup by Type:
Home Appliances
Apparel, Footwear and Accessories
Books
Cosmetics
Groceries
Others
Breakup by Transaction:
Business to Business (B2B)
Business to Consumer (B2C)
Consumer to Consumer (C2C)
Others
Breakup by Payment Mode:
Cash Payment
Bank Transfer
Card Payment
Digital Wallet
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Related Report by IMARC Group:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553630965/robotic-process-automation-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-and-business-opportunities
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553723363/integrated-workplace-management-system-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-demand
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553725592/version-control-systems-market-2021-26-size-trends-scope-demand-opportunity
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/567656315/network-slicing-market-size-to-reach-a-value-of-us-1-082-2-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-24-06
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569129198/peer-to-peer-p2p-lending-market-to-grow-at-28-1-during-2022-2027-imarc-group
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/577904225/system-integration-market-report-2022-2027-industry-growth-size-share-trends-and-forecast
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/578786107/insurtech-market-report-2022-industry-overview-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/581776755/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-report-2021-2026-global-size-share-growth-industry-trends-and-forecast
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/560344157/data-loss-prevention-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here