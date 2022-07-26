Thami Buti best actor at NYCindieFF in New York
Award Best Actor at 2022 edition of NYC Independent Film Festival in New YorkNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South-African actor THAMI BUTI has won the award for Best Actor at the 2022 edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York, for his role in the film LEFA (The Inheritance) by director Mpolokeng Chabane from Johannesburg, South Africa.
LEFA (The Inheritance) is about a hardworking lawyer who sells his virtue and essence to provide for his family after sustaining a spinal cord injury. The payoff is not as adequate as he would have thought, neither is it anything he expected.
Thami Buti is a 28-year-old South African actor, who starred in the Netflix-production "African America". That film is about Nompumelelo, a cynical South African woman who embezzles funds from her workplace and abandons her fiancé to live out her Broadway dream in New York City only to discover that the US is not as welcoming as she had dreamed. There she learns about true love, true happiness, and true citizenship.
Thami Buti played in:
Television / Film - Production - Role - Year
-Feature Film - African America - Lead - 2019
-Muvhango - Support - 2019
-The Herd - Young Bheki - Support - 2018 & 2019
-Generations The Legacy - Sizo- Support - 2016
-Doubt - Thabo- Supporting - 2016
-Amandla - Film - Driver- Supporting - 2016
-uSkroef noSexy - Controller (Voice Only Supporting) - 2016
Thami Buti was chosen from a large group of actors in short films by an international panel of judges of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York. The festival jury works completely independently and without interest and makes its choices through a professional system of assessments and awarding points to each candidate. The NYC Independent Film Festival is proud to present its 13th Best Actor Award in 2022 to South African actor Thami Buti.
The next edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will be held from June 11 to 18, 2023. Of course at the Producer's Club, West 44th St and 9th Ave in New York.
