Biosimilars Market to Hit $143.6 billion, Globally and by 2031 at 24.7% CAGR

Biosimilars Markets

The global biosimilars market was valued at $15.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $143.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.7%

Europe would continue to dominate the market while Asia Pacific would emerge as fastest growing region over the forecast period.” — Vivek Singh

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global biosimilars market was valued at $15.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $143.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/162

Prime determinants of growth-

Increase in incidences of diabetes and autoimmune diseases drives the growth of the global biosimilars market. Moreover, favorable government policies and new product launches in the biosimilars industry have supplemented the growth yet more. Moreover, several growth prospects in the developed as well as developing economies have been beneficial for the key players in the industry.

The commercialization of filgrastim biosimilars in the United States have brought the revolutionary changes in development of biosimilars. Pharmaceutical companies interested in investing into biosimilars market are now focusing on the agreement and acquisitions, in order to expand their presence in biosimilars market. Recently, the Pfizer has acquired Hospira, a global leader in biosimilars. This acquisition has strengthen the biosimilar portfolio of Pfizer. Also, it increases the global reach of Hospira through commercial capabilities, scientific expertise of Pfizer. The key companies profiled in the report are Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Celltrion, Biocon, Hospira, Merck Serono (Merck Group), Biogen idec, Inc., and Genentech (Roche Group).

Recent approval of Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz) as first biosimilar by U.S. FDA has opened new opportunities for biosimilar manufactures. Patents for number of blockbuster bio-pharmaceuticals have either expired or are on the verge of expiration, which is majorly driving the growth of biosimilars industry. Changes in regulatory guidelines and convenient biosimilar drug approval processes have a major impact on the commercial growth of global biosimilars market. However, the high investment associated with research and development, longer development processes and requirements of economies of scale for profitability largely limit the growth of biosimilars market. The integration of developmental plan with regulatory guidelines and the adoption of optimal commercial strategies would play crucial role in commercial growth of biosimilars market.

Covid-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 pandemic created difficulties for the pharmaceutical industry to focus on R&D activities including biosimilar development, which impacted the global biosimilars market negatively.

Moreover, there was a delay in product approvals and product launches, owing to the global health crisis, which further restricted the expansion of the market.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/162?reqfor=covid

Europe garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global biosimilars market. At the same time, the same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.9% by 2031. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer and increase in launches of multiple biosimilars in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Kent elastomer products

Kuraray Co.

Shell,Ltd.

SIBUR

Dupont

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Biosimilars Market

South Korea Biosimilars Market

Singapore Biosimilars Market

China Biosimilars Market

Indonesia Biosimilars Market

Australia Biosimilars Market

Taiwan Biosimilars Market

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Cord Blood Banking Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

