/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, USA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated External Defibrillators Market is Expected to Reach Approximately USD 6.8 Billion by 2027, Asserts DelveInsight



Global Automated External Defibrillators market growth is primarily being boosted by the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and innovation in product development thereby contributing into the overall growth of the automated external defibrillators market during the forecast period from 2022-2027

DelveInsight's Automated External Defibrillators Market Insights and Forecast report provide the current and forecast Automated External Defibrillators, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Automated External Defibrillators Market scenario.

Some of the salient features of the Automated External Defibrillators Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Automated External Defibrillators Market during the forecasted period.

Key Automated External Defibrillators companies proactively working in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, SCHILLER, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc., BPL Medical Technologies, MEDIANA Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd, HEART HERO, Metrax GmbH, Progetti Srl, Bexen Cardio, Trivitron Healthcare, Amiitalia, US DEFIB MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Instramed Indústria Médico Hospitalar Ltda., Axion Ltd, CardiAid, and others.

and others. As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Automated External Defibrillators Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, to reach USD 6.84 Billion by 2027.

during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, to reach by 2027. In August 2021, Kestra™ Medical Technologies, Inc. announced that the company received pre- FDA approval for the ASSURE® Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD) system.

announced that the company received pre- FDA approval for the system. In June 2021, Rapid Response Revival (RRR) earned CE mark certification in Europe for their personal automated external defibrillator (AED), CellAED.

earned CE mark certification in Europe for their personal automated external defibrillator (AED), In November 2020, HeartHero received the CE mark approval for their automated external defibrillator (AED) device - Elliot.

Automated External Defibrillators Overview

Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are portable, life-saving devices that are employed in the treatment of people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It's a sophisticated yet easy-to-use medical device that can analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

Automated External Defibrillators Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Automated External Defibrillators market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Regarding revenue share, North America is expected to occupy a major share in the overall Automated External Defibrillators market and is expected to hold its position during the forecasted period. This domination is due to the factors such as the rising prevalence of peripheral nerve injuries due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, obesity, the aging population, rising prevalence of various types of cancers and rising government initiatives regarding disease treatment awareness, the North America Automated External Defibrillators Market is expected to witness positive growth. Furthermore, high disposable income, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, new product approvals, and increased awareness also propelled the Automated External Defibrillators market growth in this region.

Coupled with the abovementioned factors, the increasing interest of product manufacturers in the region also helps boost the regional product demand. For instance, in December 2019, Stryker launched the company's newest defibrillation solution, the LIFEPAK® CR2 defibrillator with LIFELINKcentral™ AED program manager, in the United States. Such measures help gain the market share for the manufacturers and benefit end users in terms of better product pricing from the competition standpoint, thereby driving the North America Automated External Defibrillators market forward during the forecast period.

Automated External Defibrillators Market Dynamics

The demand for Automated External Defibrillators is primarily being boosted by the increasing incidence of peripheral nerve injuries due to the increase in trauma cases and growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and diabetes, increasing prevalence of cancers, and innovation in product development thereby contributing in the growth of the automated external defibrillators market during the forecast period. Moreover, the advancements in product development, such as the development of wearable automated external defibrillators, are further expected to aid in the growth of the global automated external defibrillators market.

However, on the contrary, device-related complications and limited AED accessibility may restrict the automated external defibrillators market growth. The AEDs market experienced a period of a temporary setback as lockdown restrictions were enforced as a necessary step to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Scope of the Automated External Defibrillators Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019-2027

2019-2027 Automated External Defibrillators Market Segmentation By Product Type: Wearable And Non-Wearable

Wearable And Non-Wearable Automated External Defibrillators Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others Automated External Defibrillators Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America) Key Automated External Defibrillators Companies: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, SCHILLER, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc., BPL Medical Technologies, MEDIANA Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Meditech Equipment Co.,Ltd, HEARTHERO, Metrax GmbH, Progetti Srl, Bexen Cardio, Trivitron Healthcare, Amiitalia, US DEFIB MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Instramed Indústria Médico Hospitalar Ltda., Axion Ltd, CardiAid, and others

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, SCHILLER, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc., BPL Medical Technologies, MEDIANA Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Meditech Equipment Co.,Ltd, HEARTHERO, Metrax GmbH, Progetti Srl, Bexen Cardio, Trivitron Healthcare, Amiitalia, US DEFIB MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Instramed Indústria Médico Hospitalar Ltda., Axion Ltd, CardiAid, and others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Automated External Defibrillators Market is estimated to grow at 8.62% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Automated External Defibrillators Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Automated External Defibrillators Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Automated External Defibrillators Market 7 Automated External Defibrillators Market Layout 8 Automated External Defibrillators Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Automated External Defibrillators Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

