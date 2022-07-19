Home Energy Management Systems Market 2022-2027: Global Size, Growth, Key Players and Industry Trends

The rising rates of electricity are primarily driving the home energy management systems market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Home Energy Management Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global home energy management systems market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.5% during 2022-2027.

Home energy management systems (HEMS) represent the smart electronic devices that are used for managing the consumption of energy across the domestic sector. The hardware part of the system usually includes a hub that is operated virtually through a wireless device. It can also be connected to other smart devices at home. The software part of the HEMS allows individuals to track and customize their usage. It can be accessed via apps and web portals. Home energy management systems create optimal schedules by taking numerous factors, such as load profiles, environmental concerns, consumer comfort, etc., into consideration. Some of the basic functions of the equipment include efficient use of solar energy and management of backup with the aid of battery storage.

Global Home Energy Management Systems Market Trends:

The rising rates of electricity are primarily driving the home energy management systems market. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness towards the sustainable utilization of energy is further propelling the demand for energy-efficient appliances. Besides this, the altering climatic conditions across several countries is augmenting the adoption of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating per capita income levels of individuals and the increasing number of smart homes are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data-based solutions is projected to fuel the home energy management systems market in the coming years.

Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the home energy management systems market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Nest Labs, Inc.

• Vivint, Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Ecobee, Inc.

• Com

• Comcast Cable (Xfinity)

• Panasonic Corporation

• Ecofactor, Inc.

• Energyhub, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global home energy management systems market on the basis of product type, Communication Technology, Software & Service and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Lighting Controls

• Self-Monitoring Systems and Services

• Programmable Communicating Thermostats

• Advanced Central Controllers

• Intelligent HVAC Controllers

Breakup by Communication Technology:

• Z-Wave

• Zigbee

• Wi-Fi

• Others

Breakup by Software & Service:

• Behavioral

• Proactive

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

