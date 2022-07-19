Submit Release
Michael S. Barr sworn in as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

July 19, 2022

For release at 11:15 a.m. EDT

Michael S. Barr took the oath of office as Vice Chair for Supervision and a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on Tuesday. The oath was administered by Chair Jerome H. Powell in the press briefing room of the Board's Martin building.

President Biden nominated Mr. Barr on May 2, 2022, and he was confirmed by the United States Senate on July 13. His term as Vice Chair for Supervision ends on July 13, 2026, and his term as a member of the Board ends on January 31, 2032.

A biography of each Board member is available on the Board's website here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

