Erythropoietin Drugs Market revenue to Register Robust Growth Rate of 5.7% During 2028

Erythropoietin drugs market was valued at $9,243.12 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,414.59 Mn by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028

Rise in number of treatment cycles for chemotherapy and increase in incidences of end stage renal diseases (dialysis) has increased demand for EPO. ” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising incidences of Cancer, ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease), and HIV have largely contributed to the overwhelming demand for EPO drugs. Approximately 20% of the patients suffering from Cancer/HIV and ~70% of the patients suffering from ESRD undergo chemotherapy, which induces anemia in such patients, requiring EPO treatment. Despite this, the market nevertheless witnesses restraints due to highly priced EPO drugs resulting in minimal adoption. However, commercialization of EPO biosimilars would eventually ease the influence of restraints and fuel the market growth, primarily across the developing regions.

According to the report, the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the commercialization of darbepoetin alfa biosimilar and achieving economies of scale across developed regions are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily.

However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.

As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.

Based on product type, the epoetin-alfa segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the darbepoetin-alfa segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Growth of the market is driven by rise in number of treatment cycles for chemotherapy and increase in number cases including cancer,HIV, kidney diseases, and anemia.

This pandemic has disrupted growth in many economies across various domains. However, there has also been a positive effect and surge in demand for various medical services, including erythropoietin. As erythropoietin (EPO) is a drug for anemia and can be effective against COVID-19, as per scientists at Max Planck Institute of Experimental Medicine in Göttingen. According to them, when the SARS-CoV-2 attacks brain, growth aspect can mitigate serious disease development and protect people from long-term neurological impacts. Primary case studies suggest a favorable effect of erythropoietin. Currently, scientists are planning a randomized clinical trial to systematically investigate effects of treating COVID-19 using erythropoietin.

North America dominates the global erythropoietin drugs market, owing to presence of several approved and commercialized erythropoietin biosimilars. However, Asia-Pacific is characterized by presence of generic epoetin products. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA offer promising growth opportunities for erythropoietin manufacturers as these regions are less explored for erythropoietin drugs as compared to North America and Europe.

