Novigo establishes a new SAP Service & Support Center in Istanbul, Turkey

With our new launch in Istanbul, we can tap into a rich pool of highly qualified IT talent and develop capable SAP Digital Supply Chain experts in-house.”ISTANBUL, TURKEY, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novigo, an SAP Gold Partner and a global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain Management Application Consulting Services, has launched its new SAP Service & Support Center in Istanbul, Turkey. Diversifying its reach in Istanbul will help the company strategically tap into the large potential of the region's IT talent and extend its Delivery and Support Capabilities across global time zones.
— Joerg Rohde, CEO, Novigo
Across the SAP Ecosystem, there is a strong demand for skilled SAP professionals. According to IDC, employment in the SAP ecosystem is rising from 1 million in 2020 to 1.6 million employees by 2024, leading to a significant and ongoing SAP skill shortage in the job market, especially for highly qualified SAP Specialists and Expert Consulting Talent in the Digital Supply Chain Domain. Since 2011, Novigo has spearheaded a top-notch training platform specifically aimed at training SAP Digital Supply Chain junior and experienced consultant professionals: the Novigo Academy Program. The Novigo Academy has been running regular training cycles across all its global locations, now extending to its new Istanbul operations.
According to Joerg Rohde, CEO of Novigo, "The war for SAP talent is in full swing and will continue for the foreseeable future. With our new launch in Istanbul, we can tap into a rich pool of highly qualified IT talent and develop capable SAP Digital Supply Chain experts in-house. This strategic move supports our global expansion course with an extended service portfolio at competitive rates to benefit our customers". He further added, "We see immense potential in Turkey, and personally, I am very excited to work with our amazing new Novigo team members in Istanbul."
The new Novigo Istanbul SAP Center is the tenth office location of Novigo worldwide. The office is situated in the Levent area, a vibrant and professional business district on the European side of the city, near partner offices in the region. From here, Novigo will extend its global delivery model and support engagements worldwide across all industries.
Novigo, an ‘SAP Gold’ Partner and ‘Recognized Expertise’ Partner, is a global leader in supply chain execution consulting services. Novigo enables clients worldwide to uncover the benefits of SAP's state-of-the-art Digital Supply Chain Platform. As leaders of SAP Digital Supply Chain implementations (SAP TM, EM, LBN, EWM, YL & GTT) through their global offices in North America, EMEA, Asia, and Australia, Novigo has delivered the most SAP Supply Chain Execution/TM Implementation Projects among all SAP service partners. Our value-driven approach toward Digital Transformation Services and our track record of 100% successful project delivery make Novigo the partner of choice. For more information, please visit the website.
