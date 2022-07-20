Aviation Week Network Wins Four Aerospace Media Awards in London
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network, a division of Informa, serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, today announces it has been recognized with four distinguished Aerospace Media Awards. The Aerospace Media Awards celebrate the very best in aviation journalism and publishing and were presented to Aviation Week Network at the Royal Aeronautical Society on the eve of the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.
The recognized work includes:
• Bill Gunston Technology Writer of the Year Award: Graham Warwick, Executive Editor for Technology
• Best Commercial Aviation Submission: Jens Flottau, Executive Editor for Commercial Aviation; Guy Norris, Senior Propulsion Editor; and Michael Bruno, Senior Business Editor for their joint coverage of AerCap’s takeover of GECAS
• Best Young Journalist Award: Brian Everstine, Pentagon Editor
• Special Commendation: Thierry Dubois, European Technology Editor and Editor-in-Chief of Aviation Week’s Show News for his coverage of how hydrogen propulsion is taking root in Europe’s aviation industry
Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network said, “We're extremely proud of our editorial team. They are committed to serving the essential and complex aviation and aerospace community with the trusted and actionable information it needs to succeed in an ever-changing landscape. It’s an honor to receive these prestigious awards."
To learn more about Aviation Week Network’s leading journalists and to follow Farnborough Airshow coverage, visit AviationWeek.com/Farnborough, or visit us at the Farnborough Airshow, Hall 1, Stand 1020. For more information about the Aerospace Media Awards, visit https://www.aerospacemediadinner.com/
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
