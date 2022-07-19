S&A Communications Announces Promotion of Megan Heater to Account Executive
Her knowledge, skills and abilities along with her willingness to continually improve as a PR and marketing professional made this promotion a well-deserved and easy decision for us.”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning public relations and marketing agency S&A Communications has promoted Megan Heater from account coordinator to account executive. As account executive, Heater takes a lead role in developing public relations strategies and media relationships for a wide variety of B2B and B2C clients across the country. In addition to her focus on media and communications strategy, Heater helps develop thought leaders, conducts research, and supports overall marketing plan implementation.
— Chuck Norman, APR, Owner/Principal
Heater joined the S&A team in June of 2019 as a PR and marketing intern after working in a variety of communications roles while living in Australia for two years post-grad. In September of that same year, Heater began working as a part-time account coordinator before assuming the position full-time in February 2020. Heater is a 2017 graduate of UNC Charlotte holding a B.A. in communications, with a public relations focus.
“We are fortunate to have Megan on our team and have seen tremendous development in her ability to deliver results for our clients,” said Chuck Norman, APR, Owner/Principal. “Her knowledge, skills and abilities along with her willingness to continually improve as a PR and marketing professional made this promotion a well-deserved and easy decision for us. We look forward to sharing Megan’s talents with our clients for years to come.”
During her time with the agency, Heater has worked with a variety of clients including OneDigital, FiberFirst, The Tek, Precision Tune Auto Care, Atlantic Tire & Service, The Town of Cary, Ubiquity, Marine Fisheries, The Reserve at Mills Farm, Triangle Aquatics Center, and more.
Originally from California, Heater has been a resident of North Carolina for 16 years and takes great pride in working with North Carolina-based clients. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, kayaking, attending concerts, and exploring new travel destinations. She looks forward to getting married to her fiancé, Briggs, this November in downtown Raleigh.
Connect with Heater on LinkedIn
About S&A Communications
S&A Communications is an integrated marketing brand that grew from deep-seated PR roots and evolved into a full-service marketing, PR and communications agency with a team of strategic thinking professionals whose driving goal is to outthink, outwork and outperform on behalf of each client. Our nationwide base of clients looks to us for public relations, marketing, design, digital, SEO/SEM, photography, event-planning, social media, and custom-publishing services. S&A Communications is the North Carolina member of the distinguished Public Relations Global Network and was named a top 200 PR agency in the US by Forbes. For more information, visit sacommunications.com or call 919-674-6020.
