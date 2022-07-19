INLOVE brings one to the Pinnacle of Success
INLOVE Magazine celebrates the summer with Cover stars Ana de la Reguera and Trevor Stines. INLOVE explores the spirit of the season with fabulous new features.
INLOVE is a Celebrity Fashion Lifestyle Magazine and Marketing Agency for Visionaries & Trendsetters. Our Mission is to Connect, Elevate and Inspire.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INLOVE Magazine celebrates the summer with Cover stars Ana de la Reguera and Trevor Stines
— INLOVE
The summer 2022 issue of INLOVE Magazine features exquisite photographs, exclusive interviews, exciting destinations, and enticing culinary experiences
Discover what it means to be INLOVE
Summer is upon us, and INLOVE Magazine explores the spirit of the season with brand-new uplifting features. "Walking on Sunshine" encapsulates the enchanting vibe of summertime, giving way to stories bound to win your heart. This issue captures the world of art and entertainment with revealing interviews, and cutting-edge photographs. From cover to cover, this new edition is rich with moments to fall INLOVE with.
Ana de la Reguera is at the heart of so many fan favorites. With projects such as "Army of the Dead," "Narcos," "Goliath," and currently "Ana" - the eponymous bilingual comedy created, produced, written, and starring the Veracruz-born beauty - de la Reguera proves that the secret to success is authenticity. In this issue, the actress takes readers on a descriptive journey of her own Wonderland in a visually stunning and candid cover story.
This season’s Male Cover is Trevor Stines. As Jason Blossom in The CW's "Riverdale," Stines has won over the show's most dedicated fans. In his recent film, "Evan Wood," Stines stars opposite Charlotte Louise Spencer and Alex Sorian Brown, playing Josh Richards - a character richly layered and filled with surprises.
Stines joins co-stars Spencer and Brown in an additional feature for this issue, showcasing a classically cool generation eager to push boundaries bold enough to create change. In a real-life tale of friendship, female empowerment, and love of art, these three come together to show readers why being INLOVE with life is so important.
Lola Tash, co-creator of one of the fastest-growing Instagram accounts in history, @MyTherapistSays, also graces the pages of this issue, reminding readers why it’s important to love yourself first. Tash is in full bloom as she offers advice on mental health, happiness, and, of course, Instagram.
INLOVE also traveled the country from coast to coast to bring readers the best finds in fine dining and destinations most likely to spark your wanderlust. From Brooklyn to Los Angeles, discover these hidden gems you will undoubtedly fall INLOVE with. Dine with us at the best restaurants and escape to dream vacations guaranteed to satisfy the soul.
Finally, in a never-before-done collaboration, INLOVE Magazine teamed up with the nationally syndicated entertainment TV show “Hollywood First Look” to give readers a glimpse at what went into making this issue. As a result, INLOVE fans can now not only read but also watch fun moments shared on set with this season’s sensational talent. Bridging the gap between editorials and network television allows love to spread across all channels.
For press inquiries, please visit us online at: inlovemag.com
INLOVE is a Celebrity Fashion Lifestyle Magazine for Visionaries & Trendsetters. Our Mission is to Connect, Elevate and Inspire.
INLOVE Magazine is a high-quality publication. It is published quarterly and is available at Barnes & Noble, select newsstands, and five-star hotels worldwide.
INLOVE supports children-orphans in Ukraine through Sublimitas with every issue or event. Donations of all measures fund our work with the charitable organization Sublimitas 501(c)(3). We support and help children in Ukraine who need love, care, and education. When you purchase INLOVE Magazine, you help support the charity. https://www.sublimitaschildren.org/
INLOVE PR & Marketing Agency
Our sister-company, INLOVE PR & Marketing Agency, an edgy full-service Marketing Agency serving visionaries and trendsetters worldwide. We take care of you, so you can focus on what your brand does best.
INLOVE PR Agency is managed and founded by Brand Strategists specializing in custom Branding, Marketing, Content Creation, Editorial Production, Fashion Styling, Creative Ads, Public Relations, Graphic Design, Website Design, Social Media, and B2B creative marketing.
Connecting with us, you have a direct line to our A-list of trail-blazing influencers, creatives, celebrities, and music artists, exposing your brand to entirely new audiences.
Elena Vasilevsky
Editor-In-Chief
INLOVE worldwide
Email: editor@inlovemag.com
Website: https://inlovemag.com
elena vasilevsky
inlove inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Cover Photoshoot BTS