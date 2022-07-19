Fishing for Chinook salmon on the South Fork Salmon River is closed effectively Thursday, July 21 at the end of fishing hours.
Check out the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules page to check the status of all Idaho Chinook salmon fisheries. Seasons can change quickly, so be sure to check the most current reports and restrictions before you head out.
South Fork Salmon River set to close for Chinook fishing July 21
