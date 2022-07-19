Jackson Man Arrested After Discovery of Child Sexual Abuse Material

JACKSON – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Jackson man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

On June 17th, agents with the TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that an individual had used Kik accounts to distribute child sex abuse imagery. During the investigation, agents identified that individual as Tanner G. Robinson (DOB: 11/07/00).

On July 18th, TBI agents, with the assistance of the Jackson Police Department, executed a search warrant at Robinson’s home in the 80 block of Richland Cove in Jackson. Robinson was taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Jail on one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Today, he made his first court appearance where his bond was set at $15,000.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have information that could assist agents, including details regarding possible victims, contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.