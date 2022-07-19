Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,510 in the last 365 days.

Jackson Man Arrested After Discovery of Child Sexual Abuse Material

JACKSON – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Jackson man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

On June 17th, agents with the TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that an individual had used Kik accounts to distribute child sex abuse imagery.  During the investigation, agents identified that individual as Tanner G. Robinson (DOB: 11/07/00). 

On July 18th, TBI agents, with the assistance of the Jackson Police Department, executed a search warrant at Robinson’s home in the 80 block of Richland Cove in Jackson.  Robinson was taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Jail on one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.  Today, he made his first court appearance where his bond was set at $15,000.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.  If you have information that could assist agents, including details regarding possible victims, contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Jackson Man Arrested After Discovery of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.