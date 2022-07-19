Biopharmaceuticals Market Survey 2022, Growth Factor, Market Dynamic, Major Challenges and Opportunity Analysis and Market Is Expected To Gain 639.26 Million by 2029

The huge market demand for biopharmaceuticals due to the rising chronic diseases and growing geriatric population is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as “ Global Biopharmaceuticals Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The report is generated by performing a high-level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for our clients. This Biopharmaceuticals report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of an industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow your business in several ways. The biopharmaceuticals market report potentially presents numerous insights and business solutions that will help you stay ahead of the competition.

The global biopharmaceuticals market was valued at USD 350.53 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 639.26 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “monoclonal antibodies” accounts for the largest product type segment in the biopharmaceuticals market within the forecasted period owing to the exponential research and applications within the oncology department. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Over the next five years, the global biopharmaceutical market is projected to expand at a rapid pace owing to a rising research and development spending and increased incidence of cancer increasing the demand for effective medicines. In 2020, the expected incidence of cancer cases in the United States was 2,281,658, with 612,390 fatalities, according to globocan 2020. Consequently, the presence of these growth determinants the market is being propelled forward and is projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period. The market for biopharmaceuticals is estimated to expand rapidly, providing various income opportunities.

Global Opportunities

Growing Research and Investments To Generate Opportunities

Moreover, the accelerating focus on research and related investments are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The increased investments by the market players in the research and development of the new drugs and their clinical trials along with the increased government investments to develop the biopharmaceutical industry will also further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Some of the major players operating in the biopharmaceuticals market are

Amgen Inc. (U.S),

Lilly (U.S),

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S),

Sanofi (France),

Abbott (U.S),

AstraZeneca (U.K),

Amgen Inc. (U.S),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., (Switzerland),

bioMérieux (France),

Novartis AG (Switzerland),

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S),

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark),

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S),

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K),

Biogen (U.S),

Bayer AG (Germany) and

Pfizer

Recent Developments

In February 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb and The Rockefeller University have announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb has been granted a worldwide exclusive licence to develop, manufacture, and market Rockefeller's novel monoclonal antibody ("mAb") duo treatment that neutralises the SARS-CoV-2 virus for COVID therapy or prevention. This innovative treatment combines two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that block the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and neutralise the virus. The mAbs have been designed to be highly effective and stable, allowing them to stay in the bloodstream for longer periods of time. Preclinical research suggests that this could allow for effective treatment of numerous virus variations with a low-dose subcutaneous delivery, reducing the requirement for intravenous infusion and increasing access to the therapy.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of this industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of this market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight this market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Industry Drivers

Huge Demand For Biopharmaceuticals

The huge market demand for biopharmaceuticals due to the rising chronic diseases and growing geriatric population is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Moreover, the ability of biopharmaceuticals to address untreatable conditions is also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.

Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector along with increasing awareness about the effectiveness and availability of the biopharmaceuticals among the population is also expected to cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The growing efforts in the development of the biopharmaceutical industry are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Global Market Segmentation

Product Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Growth Factors

Purified Proteins

Recombinant Proteins

Recombinant Hormone

Vaccines

Synthetic Immunomodulators

Other

Service

Laboratory Testing

Custom Testing / Customer Proprietary Testing

Compendial and Multi Compendial Laboratory Testing

Raw Material Type

Formulation Excipients

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Compendial Methods (USP / EP / JP)

Based Vendor Qualification Program Support

Application

Oncology

Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Hormonal Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Other

Regional Insights

The countries covered in the biopharmaceuticals market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the biopharmaceuticals market because of the strong hold of U.S. which raises the per capita health expenditure along with innovation and huge capital investments within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing research and development investment along with growth in rare disease diagnosis within the region.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

