Women’s Intimate Care Products Market is Estimated at US$ 38.43 Bn by 2032, Surge at a Vigorous 4.1% CAGR through 2022-2030 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Depilatories, gels, and razors are expected to dominantly account for the majority of sales in the women's intimate care products industry. Prominent manufacturers of women's intimate care products are Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, SANFE.IN, Joylux, Inc, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, QUEEN V, ALYK, Bodyform, and KCWW

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide Women's Intimate Care Products market to outperform US$ 38.43 Bn by 2030. Ladies' Intimate Care Products are controlling into the excellence domain, progressing from their customary wellbeing and cleanliness situating.



From pervasive gels and creams to novel e-products, a lot of choices are presently accessible, growing the Women's Intimate Care Products market by complex. All the more as of late, the shift to natural and greener cleanliness care products has caused makers to understand the genuine capability of the market.

Thusly, to fortify their traction in the market most organizations are looking for affirmations from global associations like the USDA, the ICEA, the Soil Association, the BDiH, CosmeBio, Ecocert among others.

Since better admittance to data has delivered buyers faithful, there is monstrous spotlight on sending off plant-based and natural intimate care products. Prodded by these elements, FMI predicts the Women's Intimate Care Products market to ascend at a CAGR of 4.1% somewhere in the range of 2022 and 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Women’s Intimate Care Products Market Study

East Asia is forecast to exhibit above global average growth rate. Rising awareness about the importance of maintaining menstruation hygiene among women, steered by government initiatives is enabling growth in this region

Hair removal segment is estimated to dominate the Women’s Intimate Care Products market among product types with at least 700 bps higher than the next important category

Intimate hair washes segment is expected to witness 2 times higher growth than other product types

Sales via online sales channel is expected to continue demonstrating impressive growth. FMI projects online sales to rise at nearly 4.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2030

Mid-price range Women’s Intimate Care Products to enjoy higher sales across the world





Innovative Designs and Higher Acceptance are Boosting Liner Sales in Intimate Care Products Market

With increasing awareness about menstrual and personal hygiene, the Women’s Intimate Care Products market is witnessing higher demand for liners. FMI foresees the sales uptick to continue in response to the rising population of working women.

Women’s inclination towards trying novel and more sustainable products while discarding their conventional counterparts has spurred innovations in panty liners. Besides launching biodegradable versions, manufacturers are innovating liners in different shapes and sizes with portability options, reveals the report.

Besides this, the market is exhibiting ample focus on raw materials used for production. For instance, producers are have launched 100% organic cotton panty liners to reduce impact on nature. Chemical free menstrual products for instance are currently in high demand.

Manufacturers are therefore focusing on launching new products in accordance with the changing need of the customers. This is one of the chief factors driving the women intimate care industry.

“Sales representative of key companies are interacting with doctors and are engaged in educating women about the necessity of intimate care products for personal hygiene. Thus, prescription-based hygiene products are significantly gaining popularity among customers,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

A Consolidated Market

Some of the key players operating in the global Women’s Intimate Care Products market are Kao Corporation, The Procter and Gambler Company, Unicharm Corporation, Uniliver PLC and others. These companies are focusing on offering innovative products based on good quality materials to meet the demand for toxic-free intimate care products.

Some of the key players are also prioritizing acquisition and collaborations:

In 2018, The Procter and Gambler Company had acquired Walker & Company Brands, a start-up making health and beauty products for strengthen its company portfolio.

In 2019, The Procter and Gambler Company acquired ‘This Is L.’- feminine care brands in the U.S. to gain strengthen its market position.

In 2018, Kao Corporation had acquired Washing Systems, LLC to strengthen professional-use products business.





Get Valuable Insights into Women’s Intimate Care Products Market

Future Market Insights, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Women’s Intimate Care Products market in its new offering, giving historical demand data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2030.

The study divulges compelling insights on the Women’s Intimate Care Products market based on age group (20-25 years, 12-19 years, 41-50 years, 26-40 years, and 51 years & above), product type (liners, oils, masks, moisturizers and creams, intimate washes, gels, foams, hair removal [razors, depilatories, wax], wipes, exfoliators, mousses, mists, sprays, e-products, and others), sales channel (Offline and online [hypermarkets/supermarkets, beauty salons, drug stores, and others [specialty stores, and departmental stores]) user type (women with child and women without child), and price range (economy, mid-range, premium), across seven major regions.

Key Segments of Women’s Intimate Care Products Industry Survey

Women’s Intimate Care Products Market by Product:

Intimate Washes

Liners

Oils

Masks

Moisturizers & Creams

Hair Removal Razors Wax Depilatories Wipes

Gels

Foams

Exfoliants

Mousses

Mists

Sprays

E-products

Others

Women’s Intimate Care Products Market by Age Group:

12-19 Years

20-25 Years

26-40 Years

41-50 Years

51 and Above





Women’s Intimate Care Products Market by User:

Women With Children

Women Without Children

Women’s Intimate Care Products Market by Sales Channel:

Online Sales of Women’s Intimate Care Products

Offline Sales of Women’s Intimate Care Products Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Drug Stores/ Pharmacies Beauty Salons Others (Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores)



Women’s Intimate Care Products Market by Region:

North America Women’s Intimate Care Products Market

Market Latin America Women’s Intimate Care Products Market

Market Europe Women’s Intimate Care Products Market

Market East Asia Women’s Intimate Care Products Market

Market South Asia & Pacific Women’s Intimate Care Products Market

Market Middle East & Africa (MEA) Women’s Intimate Care Products Market

