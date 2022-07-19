Assistant Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office, Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU), is seeking a talented and motivated full-time Assistant Attorney General to represent the State in civil and criminal matters in the trial and appellate courts. MFRAU is part of the Attorney General’s Office’s Criminal Division.

Legal work as an Assistant Attorney General with MFRAU involves the opportunity to do meaningful work in a collegial and supportive environment. MFRAU is responsible for investigating and prosecuting (a) fraud by healthcare providers in the Vermont Medicaid program; (b) fraud in the administration of the Vermont Medicaid program; (c) the abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of individuals who live in Vermont skilled nursing facilities and board and care facilities; and (d) investigating and prosecuting cases of abuse and neglect in “noninstitutional” settings where the abuse/neglect involves a Medicaid recipient. MFRAU also brings affirmative civil claims on behalf of the State to enforce Vermont’s laws. Finally, MFRAU works on cases arising under the Vermont False Claims Act involving Medicaid Fraud.

An MFRAU Assistant Attorney General will represent the State of Vermont in both civil and criminal cases, handle plea and settlement negotiations, pleadings, depositions, pre-trial, jury, and non-jury trials, post-trial and appellate practice related to MFRAU cases. The individual selected will work closely with victims of crime, the Agency of Human Services, and other state and federal partners.

Duties are performed with a high degree of independence, but investigations are pursued as part of a team or in conjunction with other agencies. As a member of the team, the selected individual will provide MFRAU investigators and analysts with legal advice and assistance related to MFRAU investigations.

The individual selected for this position may also represent MFRAU at meetings and in committees with state and federal partners. Work is performed under the supervision of the Director of MFRAU.

The position is located at the Attorney General’s Office at 109 State Street in Montpelier, Vermont, however, some remote work is permitted. The candidate must be willing to travel and work independently but within the structure of a government legal team. The successful candidate must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar or be eligible to obtain admission by waiver. Candidates should have excellent oral and written communication skills. A minimum of two years of legal practice is required. Experience with civil litigation or criminal law is strongly encouraged.

This is an exempt, full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. The State of Vermont offers a benefit package rivaling any employer in Vermont, which includes a top-notch health care plan, generous sick and annual leave and employer contributions to retirement plans. Further, the Attorney General’s Office recognizes the importance of a health work-life balance and supports the use of flexible workplace arrangements in accordance with the Office’s policies. This position will remain open until filled.

Please submit cover letter, resume, references and writing sample by email to: ago.info@vermont.gov. Please reference the position title: Assistant Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,057,724 for Federal fiscal year FY 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $352,575 for FY 2022, is funded by the State of Vermont.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit-based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

Last modified: July 19, 2022