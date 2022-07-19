CHW Launches New Collaboration Across Canada with Franny’s Fund

CHW announces a new collaboration with Franny’s Fund to help at-risk women and children access legal counsel and counselling services across Canada.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is excited to announce a new collaboration with Franny’s Fund as part of the CHW S.O.S – Starting Over Safely summer campaign. This partnership will help provide access to critical resources such as legal counsel and counselling services across Canada.

After experiencing a great deal of difficulty navigating the system and managing both the financial and emotional strain of being a victim of crime, Rebecca Snukal (B.A., LL.B.) founded Franny’s Fund in January 2021. As a lawyer with extensive legal experience, she knew it must be impossible for anyone less fortunate to protect their family, report a crime, and navigate the system. Franny’s Fund was created to provide financial help for parents and families in need of an urgent response, who are unable to access critical services.

“I had money, education, significant knowledge of the system, and the ability to take time away from work, but I was lost and along in a system I participated in every day,” said Rebecca Snukal, Founder of Franny’s Fund.

In partnership with Franny’s Fund, administered through the Canadian justice system, at-risk women and children across the country have access to the necessary financial support for legal counsel or therapeutic counselling services.

According to Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW CEO, “By supporting Franny’s Fund, CHW is helping at-risk women and children find their way through trauma to the other side where they can be free from the cycle of violence.”

Franny’s Fund is one of three campaign priorities of CHW’s S.O.S – Starting Over Safely summer campaign, with proceeds helping empower victims of domestic violence in Canada and Israel. The culmination of the campaign includes a quadruple-matching 27-hour crowdfunding movement on Tuesday, August 23 to Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

To donate or learn more, visit www.chwsos.ca.

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW): Founded by visionary Jewish women in 1917, Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is a non-political, non-partisan, national network of dedicated volunteers who believe that excellence and advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.